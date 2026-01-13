Channel 4 News poaches Times head of investigations Paul Morgan-Bentley

Award-winning Times head of investigations Paul Morgan-Bentley is leaving the role after eight years to join Channel 4 News.
Morgan-Bentley has been appointed head of forensic journalism at the broadcast newsbrand to lead its investigations across broadcast and digital.
He will work with Channel 4 News investigations editor Cathy Newman, who was just named Journalist of the Year at the British Journalism Awards for her landmark coverage on an abuse scandal in the Church of England.
Morgan-Bentley will also have oversight over the Fact Check unit and data teams in Leeds and London and will help accelerate the development of open source investigations (OSINT) work.
He will be based in the Channel 4 News London newsroom starting in April.
Channel 4 News editor Esme Wren said: “Paul is one of the UK’s leading investigative journalists… He has a standout record of agenda-setting reporting and a clear commitment to holding power to account and exposing wrongdoing.
“He joins us at a time when public service investigative journalism matters more than ever, and I know he will play a central role in strengthening our investigations for years to come.”
Morgan-Bentley won Scoop of the Year at the British Journalism Awards 2023 and the Online Video category at the Future of Media Awards 2023 for his undercover investigation into British Gas force-fitting pre-payment energy meters into the homes of the vulnerable.
He was also part of the Times team that was highly commended at the British Journalism Awards 2024 in collaboration with Channel 4 Dispatches for their investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Russell Brand.
Morgan-Bentley is also a two-time winner of the Cudlipp Award for investigative journalism, most recently in 2024 for his undercover investigation at “one of the UK’s most dangerous jails”.
He said: “I have been a huge fan of Channel 4’s distinctive agenda-setting journalism for many years and of the way it engages and inspires young and new audiences.
“This is a special opportunity at a time when high quality trusted news is more important than ever and I’m excited for the challenge.”
