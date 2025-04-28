PA Media names Global’s David Henderson as CTO

New PA Media Group CTO David Henderson. Picture: PA Media

Global chief technology and product officer David Henderson is moving to PA Media Group as chief technology officer (CTO).

Henderson, who will make the move in July, will help to lead the next phase of PA Media Group’s digital transformation while overseeing the end-to-end technology function across its business portfolio.

PA Media Group chief executive Emily Shelley said: “David’s understanding and experience of adapting businesses to meet the changing media landscape will be invaluable as we plan for the future at PA Media Group.

“He joins the business at an exciting time as we review our platforms and begin a new programme of innovation.”

Henderson joins a fresh leadership team for PA Media of chief revenue officer and managing director Ranj Begley and editor-in-chief Jack Lefley, who both joined this year, and Shelley who took over as CEO a year ago.

PA Media is currently proposing to cut of 8% of UK editorial staff, or 25 roles, with 74 people put at risk of redundancy.

Lefley said about two months earlier that this year he hoped to “be able to share exciting developments around our products.

“Ultimately, we need to ensure that we are delivering great content in the formats our customers need and their audiences want.

“I’m focused on achieving that partly through smarter use of data in our day-to-day decision making. There will be ways we can better use AI to free up our journalists to do their most impactful work.”

At LBC owner Global, Henderson “led an ambitious digital transformation that grew revenues, diversified channels, and increased audiences”, according to a press release about his new appointment. His previous leadership roles have included chief information officer at Mail and Metro owner DMG Media.

Henderson said: “I’m thrilled to be joining PA Media Group at a time of renewal. Audiences want and expect information they can rely on, and PA Media Group has a standout reputation for being a trusted leader in the media industry.

“I look forward to bringing fresh thinking and new technologies to drive growth and innovation for customers.”

