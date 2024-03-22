View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
March 22, 2024

Alamy boss Emily Shelley named new PA Media chief executive

Shelley will succeed Clive Marshall, who is retiring after 14 years leading the business.

By Charlotte Tobitt

New PA Media chief executive Emily Shelley. Picture: PA Media
New PA Media chief executive Emily Shelley. Picture: PA Media

PA Media has named Alamy managing director Emily Shelley as its new chief executive.

Shelley, who has worked at PA Media for 25 years, is the first woman to lead the 155-year-old news business.

The publisher described Shelley’s appointment as a “powerful reflection of PA’s record for retaining staff and progressing
careers”.

Shelley said: “When I joined PA as a grad trainee in 1999, I knew this was an organisation where I could build my career. It’s a huge honour to be given the opportunity to take charge of an organisation I love and a brilliant team I respect and care deeply about.

“In the rapidly changing media world PA’s combination of maintaining traditional journalistic excellence and embracing cutting edge technological innovation is, in my view, key to our continued success.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Shelley will succeed Clive Marshall, who has been chief executive at PA Media, formerly Press Association, for 14 years.

Content from our partners
MHP Group's 30 To Watch awards for young journalists open for entries
MHP Group’s 30 To Watch awards for young journalists open for entries
Press Gazette
How PA Media is helping newspapers make the digital transition
How PA Media is helping newspapers make the digital transition
Freddy Mayhew
Publishing on the open web is broken, how generative AI could help fix it
Publishing on the open web is broken, how generative AI could help fix it
Rob Waugh

He announced in October he planned to retire this year but would help ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

PA Media chief executive Clive Marshall. Picture: PA Media
PA Media chief executive Clive Marshall. Picture: PA Media

Marshall said: “I’ve worked closely with Emily for many years and I couldn’t be happier with the board’s choice of her as my successor. I’ll be leaving the ship in safe and talented hands. I wish her and the entire PA team the very best for the future.”

Shelley started at PA as a news production trainee and worked in several editorial roles before launching a showbiz news service as showbiz editor in 2006. She became features editor a year later before moving into commercial and management positions.

PA said she played an “integral role” in the acquisition of content agency Sticky in 2013 and then became its managing director.

In 2020 she took on the same role at stock imagery agency Alamy after that acquisition. She joined the PA Media Group board in 2022.

PA Media Group chairman Murdoch MacLennan said: “Emily’s appointment is a tribute both to her remarkable skills and to the strengths and depth of PA Media Group. That she started her career with the business 25 years ago as a graduate trainee is something of which she and we are enormously proud.

“Emily’s appointment will ensure we build on the success of Clive’s tenure. We wish her every success and thank Clive for his outstanding service.”

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor Leadmonitor