January 18, 2023

New York Times appoints Adrienne Carter as next Europe editor

Carter takes over from Jim Yardley, who assumes a new role at the paper in New York.

By Bron Maher

Adrienne Carter. Picture: The New York Times

The New York Times has announced its current Asia editor, Adrienne Carter, is to move to London to take over the role of Europe editor.

Carter has overseen the Times’ editorial operation in Asia since 2019, a period that covered both Hong Kong’s democracy protests and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. During her tenure most of the NYT’s correspondents in mainland China were ousted from the country and the paper uprooted its Asian headquarters in the face of the “national security law”, moving them from Hong Kong to Seoul.

It will be Carter’s second role in London for The New York Times, following an earlier stint as international business editor.

NYT business editor Ellen Pollock said of Carter: “Adrienne is a special editor who can do absolutely anything. She’s the one you want on a complex story or series of stories that needs framing and reporting strategy. Nobody sizes up a breaking news situation like Adrienne. And as so many of us know, she is the one you want by your side in a crisis — journalistic, geopolitical or personal. She has magic in her pocket.”

Carter succeeds Jim Yardley, who has served as the Times’ Europe editor since 2016. Yardley is remaining with the paper, and will return to the New York office for the first time in two decades to assume the new role of associate managing editor for enterprise.

The Times says Yardley “will coordinate with desks to ensure our competitiveness and ambitions on our biggest storylines, encourage collaboration across desks, provide feedback on big stories, and help make sure that our digital report features an urgent, varied and irresistible array of only-in-The Times journalism”.

Bron Maher
Dominic Ponsford

