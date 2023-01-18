New York Times appoints Adrienne Carter as next Europe editor

Adrienne Carter. Picture: The New York Times

The New York Times has announced its current Asia editor, Adrienne Carter, is to move to London to take over the role of Europe editor.

Carter has overseen the Times’ editorial operation in Asia since 2019, a period that covered both Hong Kong’s democracy protests and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. During her tenure most of the NYT’s correspondents in mainland China were ousted from the country and the paper uprooted its Asian headquarters in the face of the “national security law”, moving them from Hong Kong to Seoul.

It will be Carter’s second role in London for The New York Times, following an earlier stint as international business editor.

NYT business editor Ellen Pollock said of Carter: “Adrienne is a special editor who can do absolutely anything. She’s the one you want on a complex story or series of stories that needs framing and reporting strategy. Nobody sizes up a breaking news situation like Adrienne. And as so many of us know, she is the one you want by your side in a crisis — journalistic, geopolitical or personal. She has magic in her pocket.”

Related

Carter succeeds Jim Yardley, who has served as the Times’ Europe editor since 2016. Yardley is remaining with the paper, and will return to the New York office for the first time in two decades to assume the new role of associate managing editor for enterprise.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The Times says Yardley “will coordinate with desks to ensure our competitiveness and ambitions on our biggest storylines, encourage collaboration across desks, provide feedback on big stories, and help make sure that our digital report features an urgent, varied and irresistible array of only-in-The Times journalism”.

I've so enjoyed my 6 plus years leading our NYT newsroom in London and so proud of what our team has accomplished. They are the best group of journalists around. But I know they will be in great hands with @adriennecarter She's a journalistic force. https://t.co/YioPwaZi4n — Jim Yardley (@JimBYardley) January 17, 2023

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog