August 16, 2024

New Conde Nast chief revenue officer to join from Yahoo

Elizabeth Herbst-Brady will succeed Pamela Drucker Mann.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Conde Nast's new chief revenue officer Elizabeth Herbst-Brady. Picture: Conde Nast
Conde Nast has appointed Elizabeth Herbst-Brady as its new chief revenue officer starting in September.

Herbst-Brady is currently chief revenue officer and general manager for Yahoo‘s advertising platform Yahoo DSP.

She has been tasked with the “expansion and diversification of the company’s advertising and consumer revenue” and her leadership will bring both of those teams together in Conde Nast’s global structure for the first time.

Previously she has led revenue and advertising teams at media and tech companies including Viacom, Snap – where her roles included head of global strategic partnerships – and Verizon.

She will succeed Pamela Drucker Mann, who announced she was stepping down from her roles of global chief revenue officer and president of US and international revenue in May after helping to lead the business into the digital age.

Conde Nast chief executive Roger Lynch said: “As someone who thrives in the rapidly evolving sectors of media and technology, Elizabeth is perfect for Conde Nast and the opportunities that stand before us.

“She has the foresight and fortitude to meet the moment, and will undoubtedly drive new revenue growth opportunities to support the expansion of our titles so that we can reach even larger audiences.”

Herbst-Brady said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to join this incredible team and to be part of Conde Nast’s exciting future. For decades, I’ve admired and have been an avid consumer of so many of the titles. Today, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be than at the epicenter of such iconic brands that continue to define our culture.”

