The Times appoints Maggie O’Riordan as deputy editor after Mail on Sunday departure

New Times deputy editor Maggie O'Riordan. Picture: The Times

Maggie O’Riordan, who was until recently deputy editor at The Mail on Sunday, has been appointed in the same role at The Times.

O’Riordan spent 15 years at Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, including as Femail editor, executive editor and finally, from September, deputy editor of The Mail on Sunday under editor David Dillon.

However she left that role this spring, shortly before a round of cuts at The Mail on Sunday affecting dozens of journalists began.

O’Riordan will now join The Times in June, reporting to editor Tony Gallagher who took the helm in September.

Gallagher said O’Riordan’s “extensive experience and unwavering commitment to journalistic integrity align perfectly with The Times’ core values. I have no doubt that Maggie will make a significant contribution to our future success.”

O’Riordan said she has “long admired The Times’ fantastic writing and analysis” and said it is “an important part of the nation’s heritage yet manages to remain fresh, relevant and a leader of the digital revolution”.

Sister title The Sunday Times has also had a fresh editor and deputy editor in the past few months, with Ben Taylor taking over from Emma Tucker in January and Krissi Murison moving from editing The Sunday Times Magazine to be his deputy.

