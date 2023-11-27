View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
November 27, 2023

Bloomberg Media CEO leaves industry to join New York Mets

M Scott Havens said it was "a lifelong dream fulfilled".

By Bron Maher

M Scott Havens, who is leaving Bloomberg Media to join the New York Mets
M Scott Havens. Picture: Dave Cross Photography

Bloomberg Media chief executive M Scott Havens has been hired as the new president of business operations for the New York Mets baseball team.

Havens, who joined Bloomberg in 2015, will be responsible for “shaping the future of the franchise, driving financial success and continuing to build on the Mets reputation”, the team said.

Before arriving at Bloomberg Media Havens was senior vice president of digital at Time Inc and, before that, president at The Atlantic.

He told Press Gazette last year that the “looming recession would separate “the strong ones from the weaker ones” among the media.

He also forecast that in 2023 “customer retention – brand partners, viewers, readers and subscribers – will become media’s primary challenge”.

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

He departs shortly after Bloomberg Media hit 500,000 subscribers.

Havens said: “The opportunity to join the Mets organisation is a lifelong dream fulfilled. I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernise our strategy across the organisation, driving new digital and media innovation, and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports.”

Content from our partners
Why Germany's most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Why Germany’s most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Rob Griffin
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
Dr Mansoor Ahmed-Rengers
Livingdocs: 'Future-proof and agile' content publishing system
Livingdocs: ‘Future-proof and agile’ content publishing system
Press Gazette

[Read more: Bloomberg Media CEO on why ‘being in the middle’ politically is good for business]

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor