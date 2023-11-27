Bloomberg Media CEO leaves industry to join New York Mets

M Scott Havens. Picture: Dave Cross Photography

Bloomberg Media chief executive M Scott Havens has been hired as the new president of business operations for the New York Mets baseball team.

Havens, who joined Bloomberg in 2015, will be responsible for “shaping the future of the franchise, driving financial success and continuing to build on the Mets reputation”, the team said.

Before arriving at Bloomberg Media Havens was senior vice president of digital at Time Inc and, before that, president at The Atlantic.

He told Press Gazette last year that the “looming recession would separate “the strong ones from the weaker ones” among the media.

Related

He also forecast that in 2023 “customer retention – brand partners, viewers, readers and subscribers – will become media’s primary challenge”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

He departs shortly after Bloomberg Media hit 500,000 subscribers.

Havens said: “The opportunity to join the Mets organisation is a lifelong dream fulfilled. I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernise our strategy across the organisation, driving new digital and media innovation, and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports.”

[Read more: Bloomberg Media CEO on why ‘being in the middle’ politically is good for business]

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog