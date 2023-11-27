Bloomberg Media CEO leaves industry to join New York Mets

Bloomberg Media chief executive M Scott Havens has been hired as the new president of business operations for the New York Mets baseball team.
Havens, who joined Bloomberg in 2015, will be responsible for “shaping the future of the franchise, driving financial success and continuing to build on the Mets reputation”, the team said.
Before arriving at Bloomberg Media Havens was senior vice president of digital at Time Inc and, before that, president at The Atlantic.
He told Press Gazette last year that the “looming recession would separate “the strong ones from the weaker ones” among the media.
He also forecast that in 2023 “customer retention – brand partners, viewers, readers and subscribers – will become media’s primary challenge”.
He departs shortly after Bloomberg Media hit 500,000 subscribers.
Havens said: “The opportunity to join the Mets organisation is a lifelong dream fulfilled. I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernise our strategy across the organisation, driving new digital and media innovation, and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports.”
