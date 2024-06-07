View all newsletters
June 7, 2024

NCTJ chairman Kim Fletcher steps down after two decades

Fletcher has been given the new honorary title emeritus chairman.

By Bron Maher

NCTJ emeritus chairman Kim Fletcher speaks at an event in a picture illustrating his decision to step down as chair of the charity. He has been given the new honorary position of emeritus chairman.
NCTJ emeritus chairman Kim Fletcher. Picture: NCTJ

NCTJ chairman Kim Fletcher is stepping down after two decades leading the journalism training charity’s board.

The NCTJ’s trustees have unanimously agreed to appoint Fletcher to the honorary role of emeritus chairman in recognition of “the length and success of Kim’s outstanding tenure”, vice-chairwoman Joanna Webster said.

Fletcher, who was previously editorial director of the Telegraph Group and editor of The Independent on Sunday, joined the NCTJ’s board in 2004 and was elected chair shortly afterward.

He is a partner at PR firm Brunswick, editor of the quarterly British Journalism Review and author of The Journalist’s Handbook. He completed his own NCTJ training at Cardiff University and as a trainee at The Sheffield Star.

Webster said Fletcher’s new emeritus role “is an honorary position for a highly-regarded and well-respected chair who is stepping down after two incredible decades of service…

“It has been an honour and a joy to work in partnership with Kim, who has steered the board and guided the charity through its transformation into one of the most important journalism organisations in the UK. I cannot thank him enough for his tireless work, unwavering support and encouragement.”

Fletcher said: “What a privilege it has been to work with such a talented, creative and hardworking NCTJ team, so many dedicated trainers and industry figures and succeeding cohorts of young journalists.

“The NCTJ has a simple faith in the importance of journalism as a public good and the promotion of the highest standards. Our talented chief executive has always made the mission clear: to help new generations to succeed, to encourage a more diverse intake and to help journalists develop new skills in a changing trade.

“If I’ve been any help in that I am delighted.”

The NCTJ is now looking for a new chair to replace Fletcher. The role description and how to apply can be found here.

