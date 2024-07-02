Former Telegraph deputy editor Jane Bruton to lead Good Housekeeping UK

The former deputy editor of The Daily Telegraph, Jane Bruton, is to join Good Housekeeping UK as editor-in-chief later this year.
Bruton previously spent ten years as editor-in-chief of Grazia, leaving for The Telegraph in 2015.
Good Housekeeping UK publisher Hearst UK said Bruton will be responsible for the brand’s “editorial output across print, digital and live, delivering a bold, new creative vision focused on modernity and relevance that will delight Good Housekeeping’s growing, intergenerational audience”.
Good Housekeeping‘s managing director Liz Moseley said the title was “a powerhouse brand that has consistently served women in the midst of everything that matters for over 100 years” and that Bruton’s “track record of lifestyle editorial innovation is second to none, making her the perfect choice to lead GH’s next chapter.
“She’s an ideas machine, with a deep understanding of magazine craft and a rare knack for delivering relevant, super-useful content across platforms with warmth, wit and humanity.”
Hearst UK chief executive Katie Vanneck-Smith, who briefly overlapped with Bruton at Tortoise Media in late 2022, said: “I can’t wait to see what these brilliant women in Liz and Jane cook up on the most iconic women’s lifestyle brand in Britain today. Exciting times ahead.”
Bruton herself said: “Good Housekeeping is synonymous with integrity and trust, shared up and down generations by millions of exceptional women every month.
“As a long-time admirer of the brand, I am excited and deeply honoured to be joining at such a pivotal time, and look forward to working with the team – and the GH readers – to take Britain’s most successful, most loved lifestyle brand into its second century.”
Bruton begins work on 23 September.
