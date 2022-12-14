Two co-editors to replace longtime Isle of Wight County Press editor Alan Marriott

L-R: Lucy Morgan, Alan Marriott and Lori Little. Picture: Newsquest

Long-serving Isle of Wight County Press editor Alan Marriott will step down next year and be replaced by two editors.

Newsquest said Marriott “is partly retiring but will retain an ambassadorial role with the County Press”. By the time he steps down, in March 2023, he will have been at the newspaper just shy of 39 years. He has been editor since 2007 except for a brief period he spent as publisher in 2019 to 2020.

Marriott’s successors are Lucy Morgan and Lori Little, previously the audience and content editor and head of content respectively.

Marriott said: “I have had a great career in local newspaper journalism and have loved every minute. The move to digital has been a fascinating experience over the past two decades. I have worked with some top journalists, not least Lori and Lucy, who will be great successors and will serve the Isle of Wight’s people well. I am looking forward to seeing them further accelerate our digital progression while at the same time producing superb County Press newspapers.”

Related

Morgan, who joined the County Press in 2020 after more than 20 years working at broadcasters around the Solent, said: “We know we have big shoes to fill – Alan has been such an important name in Island journalism for decades and moving forward, we’re thrilled he’s chosen to continue to represent the brand in the community, as ambassador.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Little, who has been with the County Press since 2001, said: “Our digitally-focused newsroom has the biggest team of professionally trained local journalists of any Island media outlet and it’s an exciting time to be taking the reins. Lucy and I are sad to see Alan leave the newsroom but will follow in his footsteps as champions of Island businesses, charities, community groups, etc. Send us your news!”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog