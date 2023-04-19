Ex-Metro editor Ted Young joins IPSO complaints committee

Metro editor Ted Young

Former Metro editor Ted Young has joined the committee that decides and rules on complaints for regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation.

Young left Metro last month after eight years amid a major shake-up that saw the print and digital teams moved under one editor for the first time since 2014 and content for the print newspaper now largely coming from the website.

Young said that in his career he has “been at the sharp end of IPSO verdicts” and that he has “insight into the thinking behind editorial decisions which would be useful to the committee”.

He also served on the Editors’ Code of Practice Committee for five years while editing Metro.

Related

The complaints committee is lay-majority but Young joins other senior journalists including former Liverpool Echo editor Alastair Machray, ex-Telegraph executive head of culture Andrew Pettie, ex-Media Scotland managing director Allan Rennie, and former Haymarket editorial director Mark Payton.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

IPSO chief executive Charlotte Dewar said: “As someone who was very recently navigating the decisions entailed in editing a modern news title, he will bring a fresh and current perspective to the discussions at the committee.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog