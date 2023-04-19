Ex-Metro editor Ted Young joins IPSO complaints committee

Former Metro editor Ted Young has joined the committee that decides and rules on complaints for regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation.
Young left Metro last month after eight years amid a major shake-up that saw the print and digital teams moved under one editor for the first time since 2014 and content for the print newspaper now largely coming from the website.
Young said that in his career he has “been at the sharp end of IPSO verdicts” and that he has “insight into the thinking behind editorial decisions which would be useful to the committee”.
He also served on the Editors’ Code of Practice Committee for five years while editing Metro.
The complaints committee is lay-majority but Young joins other senior journalists including former Liverpool Echo editor Alastair Machray, ex-Telegraph executive head of culture Andrew Pettie, ex-Media Scotland managing director Allan Rennie, and former Haymarket editorial director Mark Payton.
IPSO chief executive Charlotte Dewar said: “As someone who was very recently navigating the decisions entailed in editing a modern news title, he will bring a fresh and current perspective to the discussions at the committee.”
