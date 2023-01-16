Impress promotes head of regulation to CEO

Lexie Kirkconnell-Kawana Picture: Impress

Press regulator Impress has announced its head of regulation, Lexie Kirkconnell-Kawana, will take over as chief executive on 1 April 2023.

Kirkconnell-Kawana will succeed current chief executive Ed Procter, who has led the organisation since 2020 and first joined as chief operating officer in 2016.

Procter told Press Gazette he will take a short career break, during which he will complete an MA in coaching and mentoring and do some part-time non-executive and consultancy work.

Kirkconnell-Kawana is qualified as a barrister in her native New Zealand and previously worked in the investigations team in the country’s Advertising Standards Authority. She starts as deputy chief executive effective immediately to work with Procter until this departure.

Related

Impress chairman Richard Ayre said: “We were thrilled at the range and calibre of the competitors for this post, but in the end Lexie’s forensic knowledge of media regulation and her vision for the way Impress can rebuild public confidence in news media made her a compelling choice to lead the Impress team.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Kirkconnell-Kawana said: “Having built a strong foundation with our wide membership, Impress is preparing to roll out a raft of exciting products and services for all kinds of news innovators, to continue to build public trust in news in the UK now and in the future.”

In July Press Gazette covered an appearance by Kirkconnell-Kawana at the IPPR Oxford Media Convention, at which she discussed the extent to which freedom of expression can be privileged over other rights.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog