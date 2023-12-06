View all newsletters
Sign up for our free email newsletters

Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
December 6, 2023

Hearst makes Claire Sanderson editor of Women’s Health UK and Men’s Health UK

Claire Sanderson has led Women's Health UK since 2017.

By Bron Maher

Claire Sanderson, the editor of Women's Health and new editor of Men's Health.
Claire Sanderson, the editor of Women's Health and new editor of Men's Health. Picture: Rachell Smith

Hearst UK has appointed Women’s Health UK editor Claire Sanderson as the new editor of Men’s Health UK, meaning she will lead both titles.

A former reporter for the Sunday People and associate features editor for The Sun, Sanderson has led Women’s Health UK since 2017. Hearst said she “will now drive brand strategy” for Men’s Health UK and Women’s Health UK, “with extra focus on the Women’s Health Collective and Men’s Health Squad membership propositions”.

The company added that the announcement comes “as both brands continue to increase investment across multiple platforms”.

Sanderson said: “Whilst women and men experience wellness slightly differently, we know from our audiences that fitness, nutrition and mental health are topics they’re both hugely invested in…

“I’m really looking forward to working with our teams to create more premium content across platforms that people want to pay for.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Sanderson replaces Toby Wiseman, who has become managing director of content at Hearst UK after 18 years at Men’s Health UK. The Independent reported that Sanderson will be the first woman editor of the men’s fitness title.

David Robinson, Hearst UK’s chief customer officer, said: “We’re really excited about the future of both Women’s Health and Men’s Health under Claire’s leadership. There’s strong synergy – editorially and commercially – between the two brands, and in Claire we have a hugely talented and pioneering wellness leader who is expertly placed to drive both brands forward.

Content from our partners
Why Germany's most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Why Germany’s most profitable news publisher is staying free online
Rob Griffin
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
To protect future newsrooms from AI fakery we must first protect the past
Dr Mansoor Ahmed-Rengers
Livingdocs: 'Future-proof and agile' content publishing system
Livingdocs: ‘Future-proof and agile’ content publishing system
Press Gazette

“2024 is set to be a landmark year as we expand our membership propositions and look to innovate in areas that will build even stronger and more valuable relationships with our customers.”

Topics in this article : ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor City Monitor Leadmonitor