Hearst makes Claire Sanderson editor of Women’s Health UK and Men’s Health UK

Claire Sanderson, the editor of Women's Health and new editor of Men's Health. Picture: Rachell Smith

Hearst UK has appointed Women’s Health UK editor Claire Sanderson as the new editor of Men’s Health UK, meaning she will lead both titles.

A former reporter for the Sunday People and associate features editor for The Sun, Sanderson has led Women’s Health UK since 2017. Hearst said she “will now drive brand strategy” for Men’s Health UK and Women’s Health UK, “with extra focus on the Women’s Health Collective and Men’s Health Squad membership propositions”.

The company added that the announcement comes “as both brands continue to increase investment across multiple platforms”.

Sanderson said: “Whilst women and men experience wellness slightly differently, we know from our audiences that fitness, nutrition and mental health are topics they’re both hugely invested in…

“I’m really looking forward to working with our teams to create more premium content across platforms that people want to pay for.”

Sanderson replaces Toby Wiseman, who has become managing director of content at Hearst UK after 18 years at Men’s Health UK. The Independent reported that Sanderson will be the first woman editor of the men’s fitness title.

David Robinson, Hearst UK’s chief customer officer, said: “We’re really excited about the future of both Women’s Health and Men’s Health under Claire’s leadership. There’s strong synergy – editorially and commercially – between the two brands, and in Claire we have a hugely talented and pioneering wellness leader who is expertly placed to drive both brands forward.

“2024 is set to be a landmark year as we expand our membership propositions and look to innovate in areas that will build even stronger and more valuable relationships with our customers.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog