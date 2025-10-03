Guardian announces seven new hires in audio and video journalism

The Guardian is expanding its audio and video journalism team with seven new recruits announced.
The hires come as editor-in-chief Katharine Viner revealed plans for investment in audio and video content as part of her long-term plans for the title’s future.
Existing Guardian staffer Annie Kelly has been appointed Today in Focus presenter, joining Helen Pidd and Nosheen Iqbal fronting the flagship daily news podcast.
[Previously on Press Gazette: What The Guardian has learned from five years of daily news podcasting]
Meanwhile current audio journalist Lucy Hough has been named Today in Focus Extra presenter while Zoe Hitch is becoming lead producer. Ryan Ramgobin is joining from Channel 4 News as senior producer on that podcast.
James Tindale is joining from Pod Save the UK as lead producer, video for audio. Eternity Uwaifo has joined as a social video producer (podcasts) and Natalie Gegan has joined The Guardian as a social video designer (podcasts).
Rory Symon has been recruited from The News Agents as video producer (podcasts) and Matt Bentley-Viney has joined as a social video producer (podcasts), with both working primarily on the Football Weekly podcast.
Jonathan Menjivar has joined Guardian US as executive producer, moving from Pineapple Street Studios, where he will help create a new video podcast.
Jane Spencer, deputy editor and SVP of strategy for the Guardian’s US newsroom, said Menjivar “will bring fresh, creative approaches to the podcast space as audio and video storytelling become more intertwined.
“His background spanning interview shows and narrative make him a great match with the Guardian’s US podcast ambitions. His leadership will be central as the Guardian explores ways to help new and more diverse audiences connect with our journalism.”
