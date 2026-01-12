Goalhanger signals expansion of written content with editorial director hire

Podcast company Goalhanger has recruited former Sunday Times journalist Emily Kent Smith to the new role of editorial director.
Kent Smith was formerly associate editor of The Sunday Times and previously spent several years working as a reporter for the Daily Mail.
Goalhanger, which describes itself as “the world’s fastest growing media and production company”, has also recruited former Uber executive Andy Hodgson to the new role of chief financial officer and Chloe Straw (formerly chief executive of Audio UK) to become director of operations.
Goalhanger currently delivers around 70 million full-episode streams per month for shows which include The Rest Is History, We Have Ways of Making You Talk and Empire.
It has rapidly grown its video audience (chiefly on Youtube) over the last year.
Kent Smith will oversee the expansion of written content for the audio/video-focused company, including email newsletters and long-form articles.
She said: “Goalhanger is changing the world of journalism and entertainment, with millions already engaging with ‘The Rest Is…’ across audio, video and live events.
“Expanding the brand into written formats – giving fans more ways to spend time with the shows they love while reaching new audiences – feels like the natural next step. I can’t wait to start working with this brilliant team.”
