Kemi Alemoru made Glamour UK head of editorial content

Kemi Alemoru, the new head of editorial content at Glamour UK. Picture: Marieke Macklon

Condé Nast has named former Gal-dem culture editor Kemi Alemoru the new head of editorial content for women’s digital magazine Glamour UK.

Alemoru, who currently acts as a community advisor for London mayor Sadiq Khan, will start work at Glamour UK on 3 March. She will report to Glamour global editorial director Samantha Berry, who is based in New York.

Alemoru said: “In my career I have seen first hand the transformative power of online media: how it helps people decode the world around them, how good quality and truthful journalism gives readers the words to express how they feel that they couldn’t yet articulate, and even helps create community online and IRL [in real life].

“I can’t wait to continue this while spotlighting incredible homegrown talent, trends, and points of view with Glamour’s platform. I’m honoured by this opportunity to explore all facets of British womanhood: the challenges we face but also the passions and optimism that can bring us together.”

Barry, Glamour’s global editorial director, said: “I’m incredibly excited to work with Kemi on her new role. She is full of energy and fresh ideas on how she will take Glamour to the next level, and joins an exciting and extremely talented UK team.

“I’ve no doubt that Kemi will elevate our editorial, campaigns, and Glamour UK tentpole events, like Women of the Year.”

Prior to joining Gal-dem Alemoru spent three years at Dazed magazine and worked at newsbrands including PA Media, The Guardian and the BBC.

Glamour UK ceased publishing as a print magazine in 2017 when it was still the tenth-best-selling magazine in the UK. The British edition was followed by the US title at the start of 2019.

However the titles remain active online, with 600,000 followers on Instagram and big-name interviews, and Glamour UK appears to have developed a significant business in events, discount codes, e-commerce and affiliate content.

Condé Nast said that Glamour has “steadily built its consumer business over several years, including with its recently relaunched Beauty Box, and seen significant, law-changing wins with their editorial campaign around ending sexuality explicit deepfake imagery“.

