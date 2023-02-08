FT creates AI editor role to lead coverage on new tech 

Madhumita Murgia, the FT's first artificial intelligence editor. Picture: FT

The Financial Times has appointed its first artificial intelligence editor as it wants to “provide authoritative analysis on AI developments and the implications for business and society”.

Madhumita Murgia will write across the FT about the business, companies, policy and science behind AI as the newspaper’s lead correspondent on the subject, reporting to the tech desk.

She will also work alongside technology news editor Murad Ahmed to develop the newspaper’s coverage and help provide expertise to reporters, especially those within FT’s San Francisco bureau of tech reporters, who increasingly encounter stories about how AI is upending various industries.

Murgia said she hoped to “shape the FT’s reporting to deliver world-leading coverage of this technology that’s going to disrupt all our lives”.

Related

FT editor Roula Khalaf said: “AI is a transformative, cross-cutting technology that requires a singular focus, and the FT is well positioned to provide authoritative analysis on AI developments and the implications for business and society.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

“Madhumita is an outstanding journalist with a track record of high-impact stories in the technology sector. I look forward to seeing what will come next in her new role.”

Murgia moves into the newly created role following several years as European technology correspondent. Before joining the FT in 2016, she was tech editor at the Telegraph and associate editor at Wired UK.

Murgia was shortlisted in the Technology Journalism category at the British Journalism Awards in 2020 and 2021.

The launch of AI chatbot ChatGPT towards the end of 2022 caused waves including how its use could affect areas such as journalism and education, while over the past week alone Google and Bing have both unveiled their plans for using AI in search. Buzzfeed has revealed it would use technology from ChatGPT’s creator OpenAI to create personalised content.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog