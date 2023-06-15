View all newsletters
June 15, 2023

Ex-Times political editor Francis Elliott to edit The House magazine

Elliott left The Times in 2020 and has since worked in advocacy for a charity.

By Bron Maher

A copy of The House magazine, which will now be edited by Francis Elliott.
A delegate uses a copy of The House Magazine to shelter from the rain on day three of the 2021 Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex in October 2021. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Francis Elliott is returning to journalism to become the next editor of in-house Parliament magazine The House.

Elliott wrote at The Times for 13 years, becoming its political editor in 2013, but left the title in 2020 to be director of advocacy at charity Engage Britain.

Mark Wallace, the chief executive of the Lord Ashcroft-owned Total Politics Group which publishes The House, said Elliott “rings huge experience and knowledge to the role of Editor of The House – a Westminster institution which sits at the heart of British political journalism.

“We can’t wait to see what this new era under his editorship will bring, both to the magazine and to the Parliament that it covers.”

Elliott said he looked forward to building “on the excellent work already done in making The House an essential read. I look forward to working with its talented team and contributors to help the magazine marry the best of politics and journalism and realise its full potential”.

The House’s last editor, Rosa Prince, departed the title in February to edit Politico’s London Playbook newsletter.

In October Total Politics Group acquired The House, as well as sister title Politics Home, from publicly-listed Merit Group, in which Lord Ashcroft is the largest stakeholder.

