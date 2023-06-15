Ex-Times political editor Francis Elliott to edit The House magazine

A delegate uses a copy of The House Magazine to shelter from the rain on day three of the 2021 Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex in October 2021. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Francis Elliott is returning to journalism to become the next editor of in-house Parliament magazine The House.

Elliott wrote at The Times for 13 years, becoming its political editor in 2013, but left the title in 2020 to be director of advocacy at charity Engage Britain.

Mark Wallace, the chief executive of the Lord Ashcroft-owned Total Politics Group which publishes The House, said Elliott “rings huge experience and knowledge to the role of Editor of The House – a Westminster institution which sits at the heart of British political journalism.

“We can’t wait to see what this new era under his editorship will bring, both to the magazine and to the Parliament that it covers.”

Related

Elliott said he looked forward to building “on the excellent work already done in making The House an essential read. I look forward to working with its talented team and contributors to help the magazine marry the best of politics and journalism and realise its full potential”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The House’s last editor, Rosa Prince, departed the title in February to edit Politico’s London Playbook newsletter.

In October Total Politics Group acquired The House, as well as sister title Politics Home, from publicly-listed Merit Group, in which Lord Ashcroft is the largest stakeholder.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog