Former Mirror editor Alison Phillips takes PR and public affairs role

Alison Phillips, who stepped down as Mirror editor in January, has joined PR and communications agency MHP as a senior adviser.
MHP Group’s strategic media team, led by former Daily Mail news editor Keith Gladdis, provides specialist advice and support to commercial clients and is formed of ten former journalists.
Phillips will also support MHP’s public affairs team. Her appointment follows the recent arrival of former Government Communications Service deputy chief executive Lisa Hunter as MHP’s head of strategic communications.
Gladdis said: “As editor-in-chief of Britain’s leading left-leaning title for six years she also has invaluable insight into the dynamics and personalities shaping Labour thinking.”
Phillips said: “MHP has a fantastic commitment to hiring journalistic talent and, as a great believer in the importance of inspiring and encouraging the next generation of journalists, I am proud to be joining an organisation which has done so much to support the industry through the MHP 30 to Watch Awards.”
The MHP role is part-time. Phillips is also vice president of the Society of Editors and a visiting fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.
