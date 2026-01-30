Former agency boss Richard Sexton joins William Reed as COO

Family-owned UK B2B media business William Reed has appointed Richard Sexton as chief operating officer.
He is a former UK operations director at marketing business Dentsu International and former chief operations officer at media buying agency Carat UK.
William Reed said in a press release: “His remit will focus on driving speed and discipline across operations, embedding a performance mindset and a culture of continuous improvement, informed decision-making, and personal accountability.”
William Reed CEO Tracy De Groose joined the company in 2024, also from Dentsu where she was UK chief executive.
She said: “Richard’s appointment is a pivotal moment for William Reed. This new role will help us deliver on our priorities with clarity and impact, supporting growth and improving profitability across our brands.
“Richard’s experience in tackling complex business challenges and managing stakeholders at all levels makes him the ideal partner as we continue to transform and future-proof the business.”
Sexton said: “My focus will be on ensuring we operate with pace, discipline and collaboration – creating the foundations for sustainable growth and success.”
