William Reed chair Charles Reed steps down after 30 years

Charles Reed is resigning from his role as chair of B2B media company William Reed Group after 30 years with the company.
Reed is being succeeded as chair by Holly Widdowson, a sixth generation Reed family member who has been a non-executive director on the board since 2017.
William Reed is a family-owned enterprise that owns food and drink publishing and event brands such as The Grocer, The Morning Advertiser, Retail Week and the Food & Drink Expo.
Charles Reed is company founder William Reed’s great-great-grandson.
He took a step back from the business in March and has now decided to conclude his tenure after consulting with the board and the Reed family.
Until last year Reed was chief executive of the company. He was succeeded by former Dentsu UK chief executive Tracy De Groose, its first non-family CEO.
De Groose said: “Holly’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for William Reed. Her strategic insight and passion for our industry will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our brands, deepen our digital and data capabilities, and grow our global footprint.”
Widdowson said: “It’s truly a privilege to take on the role of chair and help guide William Reed into its next phase of growth. I’m especially looking forward to spending more time with our people, immersing myself in our culture, and helping accelerate our digital and data connectivity.
“As a member of the Reed family, assuming this role is particularly poignant as it represents a new era for our family business – and an opportunity to build on our legacy.”
Widdowson has also been chairing the Reed Family Council since 2024. Andrew Reed will now take on that role and remain a non-executive director on the board.
