Ex-CNN reporter Sam Kiley joins The Independent as world affairs editor

Sam Kiley

Former Sky News and CNN journalist Sam Kiley has joined The Independent as world affairs editor.

Kiley was foreign affairs editor for Sky News from 2014 to 2018 and a senior international correspondent for CNN from 2018 to 2023.

Independent editor-in-chief Georgie Greig said: “The Independent has a long, distinguished history of award-winning foreign journalism, and I’m proud to be able to continue that by appointing Sam.”

Kiley said: “The Independent is growing fast and adapting quickly. I’m fizzing with enthusiasm to be joining an organisation that is defining the future of the media industry.

“Geordie’s vision for a news organisation that makes the best use of the written word, of audio, and of video for storytelling is spot on. I still love the founding slogan, and challenge, of the paper: ‘The Independent. It is. Are you?’”

