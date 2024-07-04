ITV News names Emma Murphy as international editor

ITV News has appointed Emma Murphy as international editor to lead its foreign coverage.
Murphy’s previous roles at ITV News have included US correspondent, Europe correspondent and senior correspondent.
She said: “During this time of significant change in how people consume news, I am excited to bring a fresh approach and elevate our foreign coverage. As journalists, we are eyewitnesses to the most important global stories. In this role, I am committed to providing analysis that underscores their relevance and impact.”
Murphy is taking over from Rageh Omaar who has been international affairs editor for 11 years. He is becoming international affairs analyst and, ITV News said, will “continue to provide in-depth analysis on foreign news, front On Assignment [a monthly current affairs programme hearing from correspondents around the world] and present on News at Ten”.
Murphy has covered stories including the war in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Turkey/Syria earthquake, the 6 January Capitol riot and Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, the Notre Dame fire, the fall of ISIS, the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell Tower fire.
Earlier this year she was one of about 55 UK and US foreign correspondents to sign a letter urging Israel to let them into Gaza so they could do independent reporting. Their plea has as yet been unsuccessful.
ITV News editor Andrew Dagnell said: “Over many years, Emma has shown herself to be a natural leader among her peers in delivering exclusive, original journalism while effectively managing the day-to-day responsibilities of the role. Her extensive experience and innovative approach will undoubtedly strengthen our team and elevate our international coverage.”
