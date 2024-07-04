ITV News names Emma Murphy as international editor

Emma Murphy. Picture: ITV News

ITV News has appointed Emma Murphy as international editor to lead its foreign coverage.

Murphy’s previous roles at ITV News have included US correspondent, Europe correspondent and senior correspondent.

She said: “During this time of significant change in how people consume news, I am excited to bring a fresh approach and elevate our foreign coverage. As journalists, we are eyewitnesses to the most important global stories. In this role, I am committed to providing analysis that underscores their relevance and impact.”

Murphy is taking over from Rageh Omaar who has been international affairs editor for 11 years. He is becoming international affairs analyst and, ITV News said, will “continue to provide in-depth analysis on foreign news, front On Assignment [a monthly current affairs programme hearing from correspondents around the world] and present on News at Ten”.

Related

Murphy has covered stories including the war in Ukraine, the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Turkey/Syria earthquake, the 6 January Capitol riot and Joe Biden’s inauguration, the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, the Notre Dame fire, the fall of ISIS, the Manchester Arena bombing and the Grenfell Tower fire.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Earlier this year she was one of about 55 UK and US foreign correspondents to sign a letter urging Israel to let them into Gaza so they could do independent reporting. Their plea has as yet been unsuccessful.

ITV News editor Andrew Dagnell said: “Over many years, Emma has shown herself to be a natural leader among her peers in delivering exclusive, original journalism while effectively managing the day-to-day responsibilities of the role. Her extensive experience and innovative approach will undoubtedly strengthen our team and elevate our international coverage.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog