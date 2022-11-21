Ed Vaizey joins Times Radio

Former culture minister Ed Vaizey is to present a weekly show on Times Radio beginning next week.
Previously a Conservative MP, Vaizey was appointed to the House of Lords in 2020. During the 2021 search for a new Ofcom chair he was widely touted as an alternative candidate to former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre – but ultimately lost out to former Channel 4 chief executive Michael Grade. He has been active on the Lords Communications and Digital committee since joining the upper chamber.
According to Times Radio Vaizey’s show will “talk through the big political stories of the week as well as exploring his wide-ranging interests from culture and history to science and technology”. He picks up the Friday 7-10pm slot recently vacated by Michael Portillo, who has himself moved on to GB News to present a weekly political programme.
The first show will broadcast on Friday 2 December.
