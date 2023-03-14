DMGT appoints former CFO Tim Collier as new chief executive

Daily Mail and General Trust has appointed its former chief financial officer Tim Collier as its new chief executive.
Collier currently serves as a special adviser and non-executive director at DMGT.
Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere has been chief executive of the company since the end of September when the prior occupant, his college roommate Paul Zwillenberg, left the role after six and a half years. Zwillenberg remains a senior adviser to the company.
Collier’s appointment takes effect immediately. He first joined the company as chief financial officer in 2017, and held the role until December 2021. A DMGT spokesperson said he was “instrumental in many of the strategic decisions that led to the company going private in 2021”.
Before joining the Mail, i and Metro publisher, Collier was chief financial officer at Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk.
Rothermere said of the appointment: “When I stepped into the CEO role in September I always intended to find the right partner for me and DMGT.
“As a chairman of a family business, finding a CEO to lead your company can be challenging. I am lucky to have built a trusted relationship with Tim over the past six years and I have the utmost respect of his knowledge of our business, leadership ability and strategic vision.”
Collier said: “I am deeply honoured to be asked by Jonathan and the Board to return to DMGT as its CEO. It is a privilege to work alongside the chairman and the employees of DMGT once again, and I look forward to embracing this new challenge.”
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog