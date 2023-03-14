DMGT appoints former CFO Tim Collier as new chief executive

DMGT's new chief executive, Tim Collier. Picture: DMGT

Daily Mail and General Trust has appointed its former chief financial officer Tim Collier as its new chief executive.

Collier currently serves as a special adviser and non-executive director at DMGT.

Mail proprietor Lord Rothermere has been chief executive of the company since the end of September when the prior occupant, his college roommate Paul Zwillenberg, left the role after six and a half years. Zwillenberg remains a senior adviser to the company.

Collier’s appointment takes effect immediately. He first joined the company as chief financial officer in 2017, and held the role until December 2021. A DMGT spokesperson said he was “instrumental in many of the strategic decisions that led to the company going private in 2021”.

Related

Before joining the Mail, i and Metro publisher, Collier was chief financial officer at Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Rothermere said of the appointment: “When I stepped into the CEO role in September I always intended to find the right partner for me and DMGT.

“As a chairman of a family business, finding a CEO to lead your company can be challenging. I am lucky to have built a trusted relationship with Tim over the past six years and I have the utmost respect of his knowledge of our business, leadership ability and strategic vision.”

Collier said: “I am deeply honoured to be asked by Jonathan and the Board to return to DMGT as its CEO. It is a privilege to work alongside the chairman and the employees of DMGT once again, and I look forward to embracing this new challenge.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog