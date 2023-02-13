Mail titles appoint first seven-day chief sports writer

Oliver Holt, new seven-day chief sports writer at Mail Newspapers. Picture: Any Hooper/Daily Mail

Mail on Sunday columnist Oliver Holt has been named as the first seven-day sports writer at the Mail titles, also producing content across the Daily Mail, Mail+ and Mail Online.

Beginning in his role on Monday, publisher DMG Media said Holt “will be first with the big reactions to all sports stories” across the Mail titles.

“As well as reporting from global sports events, Oliver’s weekly column will be published first across the Mail’s digital assets on Monday evening and then every Tuesday in the Daily Mail,” the publisher said in a statement. “He will also continue to write on big sports events in the Mail on Sunday.”

As well as Holt’s appointment, Daily Mail chief sports feature writer Riath Al-Samarrai will begin writing a weekly column for the Mail on Sunday.

Related

The Mail’s sports departments have been working together across print and online for about four years.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Holt has written at the Mail on Sunday for eight years and was previously chief sports writer at the Daily Mirror from 2002 to 2015 and chief football writer at The Times from 1996 to 2002. He began his journalism career at the Liverpool Echo.

The appointment comes a month after the Mail titles rehired their former sports chief, Lee Clayton to be “global publisher of sport”.

Clayton said of Holt’s promotion: “Oliver has immense love and joy in writing about sport. This unique role, across all Mail titles and digital assets, gives him a golden ticket to the greatest sporting events, including The Ashes, world heavyweight title fights, Wimbledon Finals, the Premier League and every major football tournament, the golfing Majors, The Olympic Games and the occasional Stockport home game. It’s the best job in sport.”

Mail Newspapers editor Ted Verity said: “Oliver is the undisputed king of hard-hitting, thought-provoking, influential print and online sports commentators. A tenacious journalist with a deep understanding of what our Sports Mail readers want – and which will now be available across all our multi-platform Mail brands.”

Holt is the holder of a Stockport County season ticket.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog