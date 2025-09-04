Daily Mail names first president for North America to lead revenue growth

The Daily Mail has created the role of president for North America to lead its revenue growth in the world’s largest media market.
The brand has appointed Greta Lawn, who is joining from Microsoft where she is general manager for North America media and adtech solutions.
Her previous leadership roles also include global head of specialist sales at Spotify, vice president and global head of sales at Livingly Media, and global vice president of data and programmatic sales at Hearst Magazines Digital Media.
Lawn will be based in New York and report to DMG Media publisher and chief executive Danny Groom, working with US editor-in-chief Katie Davies.
Groom said: “Greta is joining us at a moment of great opportunity for Daily Mail as we invest in the future of our business and brand in the North American market.
“Daily Mail is one of the world’s fastest-growing news subscription products, and as we build on that success, Greta will expand our commercial capabilities and drive growth in the world’s largest media market.”
In July, the Daily Mail set a target to reach one million digital subscribers for its partial paywall Mail+ by October 2028.
It currently has more than 325,000 digital subscribers globally, including at least 50,000 in the US.
Mail Online has just rebranded to Daily Mail, as it was already known in the US, across all markets.
DMG Media chief commercial officer Vere Harmsworth said Lawn’s appointment “marks the next chapter in our growth story in North America.
“Under Greta’s leadership, we can realise our ambition to convert Daily Mail’s immense reach into even better outcomes for our advertising partners.”
Lawn said: “I’m thrilled to lead Daily Mail’s North American commercial operations and spearhead our plan to elevate the profile of the brand to even greater heights.
“Daily Mail stands at the crossroads of news and culture, deepening connections and engaging audiences in new and meaningful ways.”
