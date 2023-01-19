Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
  2. Job Moves
January 19, 2023

The Times’ Charlotte Edwardes joins The Guardian Saturday magazine

Edwardes has left The Times and Sunday Times after three years.

By Bron Maher

Charlotte Edwardes
Charlotte Edwardes. Picture: The Guardian

Charlotte Edwardes is moving to The Guardian Saturday magazine as a regular interviewer after more than three years at The Times and Sunday Times.

Edwardes was a features writer, interviewer and columnist at the Times titles, which she joined in 2019 after a stint as editor of the Evening Standard‘s Londoner diary column and then senior feature writer and columnist at the paper.

Edwardes will begin as a regular interviewer at The Guardian‘s Saturday magazine, which was revamped in 2021, this Saturday (21 January) with an interview with Pamela Anderson.

Merope Mills, the magazine’s editor, said Edwardes was “a respected and incisive journalist with a natural flair for interviewing, fitting perfectly among Saturday magazine’s rich features journalism that entertains, inspires and sparks conversation among Guardian readers every weekend”.

Edwardes said: “The Guardian has an outstanding reputation for compelling weekend interviews and influential culture journalism, and I can’t wait to work alongside Merope and the Saturday team in bringing more of this to readers.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Content from our partners
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Bron Maher
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
Press Gazette
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford

Topics in this article : , ,

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor