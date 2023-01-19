The Times’ Charlotte Edwardes joins The Guardian Saturday magazine

Charlotte Edwardes. Picture: The Guardian

Charlotte Edwardes is moving to The Guardian Saturday magazine as a regular interviewer after more than three years at The Times and Sunday Times.

Edwardes was a features writer, interviewer and columnist at the Times titles, which she joined in 2019 after a stint as editor of the Evening Standard‘s Londoner diary column and then senior feature writer and columnist at the paper.

Edwardes will begin as a regular interviewer at The Guardian‘s Saturday magazine, which was revamped in 2021, this Saturday (21 January) with an interview with Pamela Anderson.

Merope Mills, the magazine’s editor, said Edwardes was “a respected and incisive journalist with a natural flair for interviewing, fitting perfectly among Saturday magazine’s rich features journalism that entertains, inspires and sparks conversation among Guardian readers every weekend”.

Edwardes said: “The Guardian has an outstanding reputation for compelling weekend interviews and influential culture journalism, and I can’t wait to work alongside Merope and the Saturday team in bringing more of this to readers.”

