Channel 4 News journalist Ciaran Jenkins to lead new data and digital Fact Check unit in Leeds

Ciaran Jenkins of Channel 4 News. Picture: ITN

Channel 4 News is to launch a Leeds-based data and digital unit within its Fact Check strand, led by a dedicated data correspondent and presenter.

The new role will be filled by Ciaran Jenkins, currently Scotland correspondent at Channel 4 News. The programme’s new Leeds studio is set to open this spring.

The broadcaster described data as a “vital new specialism”, saying: “At the heart of a distinct new editorial strand, Jenkins will drive a range of data-led output, taking full advantage of the new studio facilities and increasing the programme’s commitment to its award-winning multi-platform offer.

“This growing digital unit and an enhanced presence for the Channel 4 News Fact Check team based in the city will focus on uncovering and unpacking some of the biggest stories from across the country.”

Related

As well as Jenkins, Channel 4 News’ Leeds studio will serve as a base for head of regions Sunita Bhatti, deputy head of home news Sally Chesworth and communities editor Darshna Soni.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The overall Fact Check team will continue to be led by Georgina Lee. Lee spoke to Press Gazette last year about how Channel 4 News was using explainer videos to expand its reach on Snapchat and Tiktok.

Channel 4 News editor Esme Wren said: “With data increasingly at the heart of the fight for truth, and innovation in digital output central to engagement with young audiences, Ciaran will bring his vast experience and instinct for accessible reporting and presentation to this vital new role.”

Jenkins said: “Using data to better understand the world around us has long been a fascination of mine and I am excited to be leading our coverage in this important and evolving area. It is also a dream come true to be joining the presenting team of Channel 4 News. I am thrilled and can’t wait to get started.”

Jenkins has worked at Channel 4 News since 2012, soon afterwards becoming North of England correspondent before moving to Glasgow in 2018. He has recently been seen presenting the weekend bulletins from the programme’s London studio.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog