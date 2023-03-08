Channel 4 News journalist Ciaran Jenkins to lead new data and digital Fact Check unit in Leeds

Channel 4 News is to launch a Leeds-based data and digital unit within its Fact Check strand, led by a dedicated data correspondent and presenter.
The new role will be filled by Ciaran Jenkins, currently Scotland correspondent at Channel 4 News. The programme’s new Leeds studio is set to open this spring.
The broadcaster described data as a “vital new specialism”, saying: “At the heart of a distinct new editorial strand, Jenkins will drive a range of data-led output, taking full advantage of the new studio facilities and increasing the programme’s commitment to its award-winning multi-platform offer.
“This growing digital unit and an enhanced presence for the Channel 4 News Fact Check team based in the city will focus on uncovering and unpacking some of the biggest stories from across the country.”
As well as Jenkins, Channel 4 News’ Leeds studio will serve as a base for head of regions Sunita Bhatti, deputy head of home news Sally Chesworth and communities editor Darshna Soni.
The overall Fact Check team will continue to be led by Georgina Lee. Lee spoke to Press Gazette last year about how Channel 4 News was using explainer videos to expand its reach on Snapchat and Tiktok.
Channel 4 News editor Esme Wren said: “With data increasingly at the heart of the fight for truth, and innovation in digital output central to engagement with young audiences, Ciaran will bring his vast experience and instinct for accessible reporting and presentation to this vital new role.”
Jenkins said: “Using data to better understand the world around us has long been a fascination of mine and I am excited to be leading our coverage in this important and evolving area. It is also a dream come true to be joining the presenting team of Channel 4 News. I am thrilled and can’t wait to get started.”
Jenkins has worked at Channel 4 News since 2012, soon afterwards becoming North of England correspondent before moving to Glasgow in 2018. He has recently been seen presenting the weekend bulletins from the programme’s London studio.
