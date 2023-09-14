View all newsletters
Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

September 14, 2023

Big Issue names news and digital editor at ‘vital part in its history’

Ryan Butcher was previously head of news at LGBTQ+ publisher Pink News.

By Charlotte Tobitt

Ryan Butcher, the new news and digital editor at The Big Issue
Ryan Butcher, the new news and digital editor at The Big Issue

The Big Issue has named a new news and digital editor to build on its online growth of the past two years.

Ryan Butcher was most recently head of news at LGBTQ+ publisher Pink News and has also worked as deputy editor for Gay Times and editor of The Independent‘s sister site Indy100. He started as a reporter for the Lincolnshire Echo.

Butcher said: “Dismantling poverty, tackling inequality and fighting for social justice are some of the very ideals that brought me to journalism in the first place. Using storytelling to enact some kind of meaningful change at such a pivotal time in our society is a genuine privilege that I do not take for granted.”

Butcher succeeds as digital editor Alastair Reid, who spent almost three years at the title but has now joined BBC News as a senior journalist in the text formats team, looking at new ways to do the news. According to Reid, The Big Issue’s online audience grew by ten times during his tenure.

[Read more: Post-pandemic Big Issue pivots to digital, editorial training and campaigning]

The Big Issue’s editorial director Paul McNamee said Butcher “comes with masses of experience and the right stuff to lead our digital growth strategy.

“Big Issue is at a vital part in its history. Our digital growth over the last two years has built an incredible platform that allows us to extend our mission, and to bring our award -winning journalism to a wider audience.

“Ryan will inspire the team to go further, to continue to speak for those without a voice and challenge received notions that all of us are frequently fed.”

The Big Issue is a social enterprise. Its print magazine continues to be distributed by vendors, who buy them for £2 and sell them to the public out and about for £4, while the website features sections for news, advice, culture, life and opinion.

