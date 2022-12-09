BBC appoints director of production to oversee local radio and online changes in England

Jason Horton. Picture: BBC

The BBC has appointed Jason Horton as director of production overseeing its local services across England.

The BBC said Horton will be leading more than 2,000 members of staff in its “local production teams across news and audio – and will oversee the new BBC’s new local strategy to deliver greater value to communities across the country”.

The role will mean Horton will oversee the planned cuts to local radio in England, involving more sharing of programmes between stations, and the simultaneous investment into online local news and investigations.

Horton is currently acting director of BBC England and his previous roles have included BBC head of East and South East, head of regional and local programming at BBC South, and managing editor of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Related

BBC director of nations Rhodri Talfan Davies, to whom Horton will report, said he was “expertly placed to lead the modernisation of our services over the coming months”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Horton added: “Our connection with local audiences has never been more important and I’m looking forward to working closely with – and supporting – our superb local teams across England as we introduce the new plans.”

The BBC’s local plans, announced in October, involve cutting 139 jobs in radio across its 39 stations in England but the creation of 131 roles in online local news.

Horton told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee earlier this month that the BBC faced “tough” decisions as it decided which areas should share local radio content after the cuts.

He said: “These are tough choices for us and some of those regions are big. But we are looking at both the historical element and in terms of the regional television news programmes where we continue to serve an audience across all of those areas.

“But, equally, we will ensure that when we are looking at the sharing, if there is a community of interest that straddles the boundaries which we have set out in our proposals, then we will look to share in a different way.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog