Bauer hires global SEO director to meet ‘enormous growth potential’

Bauer Media Group has hired Stuart Forrest to be its global search engine optimisation (SEO) director for publishing.
Forrest joins from Future, where he most recently served as senior vice president for audience and marketing before he left Future due to redundancy in April.
In his new role, Bauer said Forrest will oversee technical SEO, “creating effective and harmonised ways of working regarding SEO actions in UK and Germany including supporting our content strategy and portfolio for audience growth through organic traffic”.
Forrest will be based in London and begin in the job on 12 June, working “closely” with Bauer chief digital officer Charlie Calton-Watson and chief innovation officer Inga Leister.
Calton-Watson said of Forrest: “His expertise will perfectly complement the skills we already have within our talented teams and the unique brands. Building on these is a focal point for us as we look to accelerate the growth of our digital business.”
Forrest said Bauer has “enormous growth potential”.
“I’m pleased and excited to be joining Bauer at what’s clearly a key moment in its digital transformation journey… Bauer’s brands have a deserved reputation for quality, and this is an excellent platform from which to grow our digital audiences.”
Of his departure from Future, Forrest wrote on Linkedin: “I’m very proud of everything I achieved at Future, grateful to the amazing and talented colleagues I got to work with, and the brands I worked on.
“Future really is a company like no other, and working there taught me a huge amount about company culture and what a business needs from its leadership to be successful. A leadership role in a FTSE listed business is fast, furious and fulfilling, and I’m glad that I was able to make a difference, to my amazing teams, my colleagues and to the business.”
