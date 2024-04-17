Two motorsport journalists leave News UK for Autosport

New Autosport editor-in-chief Rebecca Clancy. Picture: Autosport

Rebecca Clancy, motor racing correspondent at The Times of seven years, has left the newspaper publisher to join Autosport as editor-in-chief leading a team of about 25 people.

She is one of two News UK journalists to be joining Autosport: she will be joined by The Sun’s F1 correspondent and motorsport columnist Ben Hunt.

The pair already co-host F1 podcast Inside the Piranha Club together and will continue to do so in their new roles.

Clancy, who takes up the editor-in-chief role on 29 April, said: “I’m honoured to lead this esteemed motorsport brand into this new era. Together, with our team of dedicated journalists and content creators, we’ll push boundaries, and ignite the passion of fans worldwide.”

Before taking on her current role in 2017 Clancy was a news and business journalist at The Times, The Telegraph and the FT’s specialist Investment Adviser.

Mike Spinelli, head of content at Autosport owner Motorsport Network which bought the brand from Haymarket in 2016, said Clancy’s “from-the-paddock storytelling expertise, deep knowledge of F1, and passion for motorsports informs an energising vision for this celebrated brand.

“I can’t wait to see how she leads Autosport into its 75th anniversary next year and beyond.”

Hunt’s role is yet to be finalised but he will join Autosport on 4 June. He has spent 12 years covering F1 for The Sun.

Autosport offers paid premium digital offering Autosport Plus with exclusive long-reads and in-depth analysis, as well as a separate, cheaper ad-free paid option and the weekly magazine. The brand also runs the Autosport Awards event.

The two News UK departures come soon after Times chief football writer Henry Winter announced he has been made redundant and as Mail Sport journalists undergo a digital-led restructure with some redundancies expected.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog