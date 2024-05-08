Fresh leadership team for Mirror announced to support new editor-in-chief

Anne Marie Tomchak and Nic Keaney, who have been appointed as senior digital leaders at the Daily Mirror under new editor-in-chief Caroline Waterston. Pictures: Reach

Reach has appointed two new senior leaders to oversee “the ongoing delivery of our digital strategy” at the Daily Mirror, a week after confirming Caroline Waterston as the paper’s permanent editor-in-chief.

Anne-Marie Tomchak, a former British Vogue digital strategy executive and BBC News presenter who has led a communications consultancy since 2020, joins the Mirror as digital editorial director.

Nic Keaney, most recently managing editor of Pink News, will be the Mirror’s audience and content director.

Editor-in-chief Waterston told colleagues in an email that Tomchak “will work closely with me to lead and develop the Mirror multimedia brand”, with a particular focus on “growing our audience and ensuring that relevant content is increasingly valuable, unique and impactful to our readers”.

Related

In Keaney’s new role she will lead the senior digital editing team, Waterston said, with a remit to “showcase the best content both from our print newspaper and original online-first content”.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

Waterston also announced that Tom Carlin, currently the Mirror’s deputy editor, has been promoted to deputy editor-in-chief, adding that “these appointments confirm my leadership team”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog