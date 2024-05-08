Fresh leadership team for Mirror announced to support new editor-in-chief

Reach has appointed two new senior leaders to oversee “the ongoing delivery of our digital strategy” at the Daily Mirror, a week after confirming Caroline Waterston as the paper’s permanent editor-in-chief.
Anne-Marie Tomchak, a former British Vogue digital strategy executive and BBC News presenter who has led a communications consultancy since 2020, joins the Mirror as digital editorial director.
Nic Keaney, most recently managing editor of Pink News, will be the Mirror’s audience and content director.
Editor-in-chief Waterston told colleagues in an email that Tomchak “will work closely with me to lead and develop the Mirror multimedia brand”, with a particular focus on “growing our audience and ensuring that relevant content is increasingly valuable, unique and impactful to our readers”.
In Keaney’s new role she will lead the senior digital editing team, Waterston said, with a remit to “showcase the best content both from our print newspaper and original online-first content”.
Waterston also announced that Tom Carlin, currently the Mirror’s deputy editor, has been promoted to deputy editor-in-chief, adding that “these appointments confirm my leadership team”.
Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog