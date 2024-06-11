AFP appoints new editor-in-chief as Sophie Huet moves to AI strategy role

Mehdi Lebouachera, next global editor-in-chief of AFP. Picture: AFP

Mehdi Lebouachera has been named the next global editor-in-chief at news agency AFP, starting in November after the US election.

Lebouachera is currently AFP’s chief editor for the Asia-Pacific region, a job he took on in September 2021, overseeing 250 journalists in 26 countries.

He will replace Sophie Huet, who has been global editor-in-chief since 2019. From November Huet will take on a new role leading AFP’s artificial intelligence strategy.

A statement said Huet will be “boosting innovation at AFP and guiding the agency through the changes sparked by the platforms, social media, and artificial intelligence”. AFP, unlike some of its rivals, has not yet signed any licensing deals with AI companies.

Lebouachera’s previous roles have included chief video editor for Latin America and global chief video editor in Paris. He has also worked in Nicosia, Jerusalem, Gaza and Baghdad.

Phil Chetwynd, AFP global news director and himself a former global editor-in-chief, said of the 45-year-old: “Mehdi is an exceptional journalist and a proven leader who is equally at ease writing stories or shooting video.

“Throughout his AFP career he has shown an unshakeable commitment to field reporting – first as a text reporter in France and the Middle East, and later as a video journalist in Latin America. As a manager he has been a key member of the team behind the success of AFPTV and our work to make our journalism relevant for the digital age.”

Lebouachera will be joined by Jennie Matthew as deputy global news editor. Matthew replaces Chris Otton, who will become chief editor for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Matthew is currently chief editor for Africa and has previously worked as head of AFP’s English desk in Paris, as a member of the global editor-in-chief’s team, as deputy bureau chief in Islamabad, correspondent in Khartoum and Jerusalem, and a reporter in New York.

