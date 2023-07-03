Channel 4’s Debbie Ramsay named next editor of 5 News

New 5 News editor Debbie Ramsay. Picture: ITN

ITN has appointed Debbie Ramsay as the new editor of 5 News, succeeding Cait Fitzsimons.

Ramsay joins from Channel 4, where she is commissioning editor for news and current affairs. She previously spent 16 years at the BBC, most recently as the executive editor with responsibility for commissioning original journalism. Her time at the corporation also took in roles overseeing the BBC’s youth journalism output across multiple formats.

ITN, which produces 5 News for Channel 5, said Ramsay will take over the 5 News editorship “at a time of growth – across Q1 2023, the programme grew 12% year-on-year among individuals, averaging 2.9% share and 301,000 viewers”.

Ramsay said: “5 News already punches well above its weight, and this is a fantastic opportunity to work with an exceptional team to punch harder. The programme has incredible reach out of London and with women and I hope to tap into my experience of working with harder-to-reach audiences to boost that further.

Related

“5 News has a family feel and I want to emphasise that further with viewers who can play a role in telling us what they need, including as the team often do now, by covering stories that matter to them most and that no-one else is covering.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

ITN chief executive Rachel Corp said Ramsey has “an impressive track record as an editor and is known for producing bold and distinctive content. She is also passionate about reaching new and underserved audiences. That expertise not only chimes with the reach and agenda at 5 News but the wider work we are doing across ITN, and she will be a huge asset on my senior leadership team.”

5 News presenter Dan Walker told Press Gazette last month that he had “lots of ideas about what’s next [for the programme] but I want the [new] editor to lead that and take it wherever it needs to go”.

Ramsay will take the helm of the programme “later in the autumn”, ITN said.

Channel 5’s commissioning editor Daniel Pearl said that Ramsay was “well placed to build on the success of Cait’s superb editorship, during which she relaunched the News as an hour with the brilliant Dan Walker and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije”.

Fitzsimons, who is leaving 5 News after five years as editor, told Press Gazette in March that the show was “getting to the point now where the main parts are in place and then it’s just a matter of really leaning into that and having the confidence that it’s worked so far”.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog