Cuts to Global’s regional radio newsrooms ‘another blow to local journalism’

Global has reportedly put up to 40 roles at risk of redundancy amid a a restructure of its regional radio newsrooms.

Press Gazette has been told staff attended meetings with senior management on Tuesday in which they were informed they would need to reapply for their jobs.

Hold The Front Page reported on Friday the cuts will see “between three and five reporters and newsreaders working in each newsroom” at risk of redundancy and some newsrooms closed altogether in favour of operating from larger hubs.

The title understands the restructure affects newsrooms in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Milton Keynes, Bristol, Cardiff, Wrexham, Fareham, Newcastle and Leeds – with the latter two set to close.

Asked to confirm that cuts were occurring a Global spokesperson told Press Gazette: “Whilst it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on specific circumstances that may affect individuals, like any business, we’re constantly reviewing our structures and processes.”

NUJ reacts to Global cuts news

LBC, also owned by Global, does not appear to be affected by the cuts which are believed to be focused on the reporters and newsreaders for radio stations including Capital, Heart and Smooth.

The National Union of Journalists said it was “yet another blow to the news coverage by local journalists”.

NUJ national broadcasting organiser Paul Siegert said: “This comes at a time when the BBC also wants to cut back on its local radio output and news services and local newspapers have also been cutting back and axing journalism jobs. Yet there is a real appetite from local people to know what’s going on in their communities.

“We call on the BBC and Global to rethink their plans.”

BBC England journalists are set to strike from 11am on Thursday 20 July to 11am on Friday 21 July over a reorganisation that is seeing the corporation shed jobs as it consolidates its local operations.

