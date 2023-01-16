David Aaronovitch to depart The Times after 18 years

Long-time Times columnist David Aaronovitch has announced he will depart the paper in March.
Aaronovitch, who joined the News UK title from The Guardian in 2005, said on Twitter that he was leaving “after nearly 18 wonderful years working with some of the finest writers, audio producers and editors in the world”.
“It has been an honour to be part of the team that has made the paper such a success in recent years and a privilege to write for its readers,” he wrote. “I wish them all well for the future.”
Aaronovitch was not specific about his future plans, but tweeted that “other vistas hasten. There are books to attempt to be written, stacks to sub and [BBC Radio 4 explainer programme] the Briefing Room to present”. He seemingly referred to Substack but does not currently have his own newsletter on the site.
Asked by Press Gazette what prompted the departure, he said: “18 years is a long time to hold one of the best jobs in journalism. Someone was bound to blink first.”
