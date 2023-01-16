Fighting for quality news media in the digital age.

  1. The Wire
January 16, 2023

David Aaronovitch to depart The Times after 18 years

Aaronovitch says he will depart the paper in March.

By Bron Maher

David Aaronovitch, pictured in April 2011. Picture: David Levenson/Getty Images
David Aaronovitch, pictured in April 2011. Picture: David Levenson/Getty Images

Long-time Times columnist David Aaronovitch has announced he will depart the paper in March.

Aaronovitch, who joined the News UK title from The Guardian in 2005, said on Twitter that he was leaving “after nearly 18 wonderful years working with some of the finest writers, audio producers and editors in the world”.

“It has been an honour to be part of the team that has made the paper such a success in recent years and a privilege to write for its readers,” he wrote. “I wish them all well for the future.”

Aaronovitch was not specific about his future plans, but tweeted that “other vistas hasten. There are books to attempt to be written, stacks to sub and [BBC Radio 4 explainer programme] the Briefing Room to present”. He seemingly referred to Substack but does not currently have his own newsletter on the site.

Asked by Press Gazette what prompted the departure, he said: “18 years is a long time to hold one of the best jobs in journalism. Someone was bound to blink first.”

Select and enter your email address Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry.
  • Business owner/co-owner
  • CEO
  • COO
  • CFO
  • CTO
  • Chairperson
  • Non-Exec Director
  • Other C-Suite
  • Managing Director
  • President/Partner
  • Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent
  • Director or equivalent
  • Group or Senior Manager
  • Head of Department/Function
  • Manager
  • Non-manager
  • Retired
  • Other
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy.
Thank you

Thanks for subscribing.

Content from our partners
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Speech-to-text platform for publishers: Trint
Bron Maher
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
On-Screen Journalist, ITV News Border
Press Gazette
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
How publishers can use analytics to drive revenue growth
Dominic Ponsford

Topics in this article :

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog

Websites in our network
Capital Monitor https://www.newstatesman.com/events Spears World of Fine wine Elite Traveler Tech Monitor