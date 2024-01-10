View all newsletters
  1. The Wire
January 10, 2024

Christopher Hope and Gloria De Piero launch new weekly PMQs show on GB News

GB News is setting itself up to be "Britain's election channel" for 2024.

By Dominic Ponsford

GB News political editor Christopher Hope and Gloria De Piero, the former Labour frontbencher, are launching a new weekly show on the channel based around PMQs.

Running from 11.55am to 1pm on GB News every Wednesday, the show will include a live feed of Prime Minister’s Questions then go to debate and analysis in the studio featuring a panel of MPs and input from viewers on what they would have liked to ask the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition.

Hope joined GB News last year after 20 years at The Telegraph. De Piero has been with the channel since its launch in June 2021 and is a former political editor of GMTV.

GB News has said it wants to be “Britain’s election channel”.

Chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos told staff in an email, sent just before Christmas and seen by Press Gazette, that the broadcaster’s TV share was up 54% compared to the same time a year earlier and that its reach had grown by almost 500% online.

Frangopoulos told staff: “We have: the nation’s fastest-growing television news channel, fastest-growing news website, fastest-growing commercial news radio station, and fastest-growing news app. Our Youtube channel is the fastest growing in the industry.”

Hope and De Piero told Press Gazette more about their new PMQs show on GB News and talked about the future of political journalism in an election year in the latest edition of Press Gazette’s fortnightly podcast, which is released tomorrow (Thursday).

