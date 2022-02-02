Smartico: Print to digital advertising automation technology - Press Gazette

Partner Content*: Smartico’s print to digital advertising automation technology builds digital profit centres for media companies in the fields of native and display advertising. Starting from the print ad, Smartico implements and operates digital business models to transform advertisers and sales reps from print to digital (e.g. from advertorials, inserts, magazines, supplements, etc.).

With Smartico media companies:

leverage the power of their existing salesforce to generate hundreds of long-tail SMS display advertising campaigns at eCPMs of more than £20

transform their existing print advertorials business into digital native advertising campaigns including relevant SEO ranking in search engines for the advertisers

fully focus on advertiser sales based on the best practises of more than 200 media companies while Smartico takes care of all operations, banner creation, campaign management, reporting dashboards, etc.

profit from a volume and success-based model per ad that aligns the interests of Smartico and the publisher to successfully and sustainably transform as many as possible local advertisers to online

get a holistic partner for all digital business ideas around regional ad sales.

Smartico’s growing client base includes: Madsack, Dumont, Axel Springer, Tamedia/TX Group, CH Media, Mediahuis and Mediaprint (Krone). The company has 200+ product installations in Europe.

Smartico says: “We unlock the potential of SMB customers for successful digital regional advertising. We focus on intuitive and effective sales products that every sales rep can sell and every advertiser can buy – independent from their digital know how and experience. We focus on scale and successful business models and are not shy of rev-share deals to prove that auto-bundles and upsells can generates serious profitable revenues for media companies.”

Exclusive offer for Press Gazette Readers: Reach out to Smartico to get a 30-minute video call with CEO Christian to see matching business cases out of 200 media companies that could make you more regional advertising revenues instantly. And receive a free demo/transformation of an advertorial/magazine or print ad into a Smartico campaign at the end.



