All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
January 8, 2021

Platform profile: Reuters Connect offers a 'one-stop shop' for global news content

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Reuters Connect profile

Reuters Connect is a B2B content marketplace for news publishers, featuring all of Reuters multimedia content as well as a diverse array of content from other leading media organisations around the world.

Launched in May 2017, it is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters news agency customers to source the content they need via a single destination – a “one stop shop”, according to Reuters.

The digital platform hosts content from 25 news agencies and more than 70 media brands, including BBC News and USA today, and is accessible anywhere with an internet connection.

Since the start of 2020, overall usage of Reuters Connect has grown by 40 per cent as demand has risen during the pandemic. Connect has also run “working from home” webinars for journalists.

The basics

Reuters Connect
What is it? ‘One stop shop’ for news content
Where is it available? Anywhere with internet
How much does it cost? Subscriptions vary
Audience size 1,000s of news organisations globally
Publications on board? 85+ partners
Pros for publishers? Global news service
Cons for publishers? Doesn’t cover specialist topics

How it works

All 2,500 Reuters journalists worldwide contribute to Connect in some form, along with thousands more journalists from partner organisations.

All Reuters and partner content – some 30m “assets” (copy, images, video or graphics etc.) both live and archived – are accessed from a single interface. The content is stored in the cloud and is made instantly available for download.

Reuters publishes approximately 8,000 assets a day, doubling when partner assets are included.

Show me the money

Reuters Connect is available via subscription, on which it relies for funding. It features a points-based spending model called Reuters Points, which provides clients with freedom to access and use all of its content across multimedia formats.

“Reuters Points are available in quarterly allocations so clients can optimise their editorial spend in line with the ebb and flow of the news agenda,” said a Reuters’ spokesperson.

The pros

“Reuters Connect gives publishers the power to tell their stories using a single platform: from the latest breaking news to Reuters archive dating back to 1896,” said a spokesperson.

Reuters Connect offers publishers speed (all their content needs in one place), scale (access to multiple partners and sources) and the flexibility to save money by using points to access what they need and reduce the need for multiple providers.”

A new feature for 2020 is artificial intelligence auto-transcription tools that provide subscribers with access to “near-instant” speech-to-text transcripts across 11 languages (English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and Hindi).

The technology was first applied to Reuters’ core video offering and made available across the majority of its real-time video feed. It has since been applied to Reuters’ video archive – nearly 1m videos dating back to 1896.

The cons

Reuters has a global focus, so may not cover all UK stories, particularly on specialist topics. Access is also not cheap.

The verdict

Everything you need in one place, accessible anywhere, for a price.

Picture: Reuters

SIGN UP HERE FOR

MEDIA MONITOR

Press Gazette's weekly email providing strategic insight into the future of the media

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Platform profile: Reuters Connect offers a 'one-stop shop' for global news content”

  1. If you’re struggling and need financial assistance, G­e­t­t­i­n­g p­a­i­d m­o­r­e t­h­a­n $­4­5­k b­y d­o­i­n­g a­n e­a­s­y j­o­b o­n­l­i­n­e­.I’m helping out a few persons this week, J­o­i­n t­h­i­s r­i­g­h­t n­o­w b­y f­o­l­l­o­w i­n­s­t­r­u­c­t­i­o­n­s h­e­r­e­.­.­.­……>>>>>>www.wiki87.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Dubai-based investment group and pro Brexit invester among £60m funders to back GB News as it recruits 120 journalists
  2. Mail Prince Harry libel Mail on Sunday nears closure in Prince Harry libel case after donation to Invictus charity
  3. ITV journalist's report from inside US Capitol: 'A crowd of furious men in camouflage wielding heavy wooden sticks encircled us'
  4. Halifax Courier's failure to protect source led to her being sacked from shop job, IPSO finds
  5. GB News launch: Why advertisers are positive about new anchor-led news channel for UK

Latest Jobs

Competition watchdog to investigate Google's plans to build cookie-less web after publisher revolt