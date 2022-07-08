Pugpig publishing platform acquires Bondi premium digital magazine archive service - Press Gazette

Partner content*: The publishing platform behind the world’s leading media brands – Pugpig – has acquired Bondi, the premium digital magazine archive platform. Pugpig, the platform that powers apps and websites for over 350 brands – from Conde Nast, Hearst and The Economist to The Independent, Discovery and Tortoise Media – has acquired Bondi Digital, the magazine archive platform behind Vogue, Vanity Fair, Architectural Digest, Esquire, CREEM, Macleans and many more.

The acquisition enables Pugpig to extend its offering to include beautifully curated, fully searchable digital archives that are perfect for researchers, students, journalists, historians and lovers of some of the world’s favourite magazine brands.

Digital archives give publishers an incredible opportunity to better exploit the wealth of untapped historical content and imagery that they have at their disposal. And existing Bondi customers will be able to take advantage of the power of Pugpig Bolt mobile apps to further increase engagement and help drive up their subscriber revenue.

The Bondi support team will join Team Pugpig in its New York office, as it continues to expand its footprint across the USA.

Jonny Kaldor, co-founder and CEO of Pugpig, said: “We’re so excited to have Bondi become part of Pugpig – not only does the deal grow our business significantly in the USA, it also adds an extremely cool capability to the Pugpig platform.

“Bondi digital archives look fantastic and offer a truly unique way for readers to browse through highly curated collections of magazines. I can’t wait to share the new platform with our existing customers and see how it can further deepen their relationships with their readers. Many thanks to Murat and the Bondi team for all your help in managing a super smooth transition.”

Murat Aktar, co-founder of Bondi Digital, said: “It’s been almost seventeen years since our first archive project, The Complete New Yorker box set. During that time we have had a seat at the table with some of the brightest minds in publishing, developing tools and strategies to bring the printed history of these iconic magazines online.

“Now by integrating Bondi’s platform with Pugpig’s wide reach from apps and websites, the opportunities for engaging readers with archive content are fantastic. Pugpig has great energy and a great culture and I’m beyond thrilled to watch them expand the ‘state of the art’ of what can be done with magazine archives.”

*Pugpig is one of Press Gazette’s commercial partners. Find out more about Pugpig publishing platform on its Partner Profile page on Press Gazette.