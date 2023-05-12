What do you really think about WordPress? Survey seeks publisher views

Once just a tool for bloggers and sole traders, WordPress has rapidly evolved into a leading CMS for enterprise brands, with The Times, Vogue and even the White House among its regular users. To explore why and how large-scale organisations are making use of the publishing platform, a leading enterprise WordPress agency is currently gathering stats and insights that will be shared in an upcoming report.

State of Enterprise WordPress 2023, set to be published later this year by UK-based agency Big Bite, will provide a current snapshot of the pros and cons of the platform according to the growing number of global brands that use it. As well as focusing on key areas such as budgets, publishing processes, and custom functionality, the report will also highlight why they chose it, how they’ve extended it, and what improvements they’d like to see over the longer term.

Big Bite anticipates that the report will not only give the broader WordPress community a stronger understanding of the needs and requirements of enterprise organisations, but could also shape future features and platform updates.

Big Bite CEO Iain McPherson said: “WordPress is known for being an incredibly powerful tool for bloggers and small businesses. What many may not realise though, is that in recent years the CMS has established itself as a leading choice for huge publishers and organisations. We already have a clear understanding of why that’s the case for the global enterprises we work with directly, however, we want to uncover the advantages for a much broader number of organisations and share that information in this first-of-its-kind report.”

To gather insights for State of Enterprise WordPress 2023, Big Bite is asking enterprise organisations that use WordPress – or those with an enterprise-level solution – to share their experience and opinions in a short survey. All collected data is completely confidential and will be aggregated and anonymised for the report, which will be freely available once published.

To have your say, head over to: https://bigbite.net/state-of-enterprise-wordpress/

