Stibo DX signs content technology deal with major Japanese publisher

Stibo DX has signed a deal to provide a comprehensive content platform for one of Japan’s leading regional media organisations.
The implementation of the CUE media enterprise platform from the Denmark-based technology company will streamline Shizuoka Shimbun’s media operation workflows, accelerate digital innovation and support the company’s long-term operational strategy.
The partnership marks a significant step in Stibo DX’s expanding presence in Japan as it adapts its CUE platform for the country.
Modifications of CUE for Japan include:
– A native Japanese-language application interface
– Support for Japanese media operation workflow
– Support for Japanese-language digital and print production.
The company also plans to establish a permanent presence in Japan.
Chief Commercial Officer at Stibo DX Lau Harting Jeppesen said: “We are excited to welcome Shizuoka Shimbun to the global CUE community.
“Our platform, our presence in Japan, and our commitment to continuous delivery ensure that Japanese media organizations who choose CUE stay ahead of the industry curve, no matter the changes coming in audience demand.”
Representative director and chairman at Shizuoka Shimbun Go Oishi said: “We value the pace and execution quality in preparing the CUE media enterprise platform for Japanese publishing, from native Japanese application support to practical workflows across digital and print.
“We hope Japanese peers follow Shizuoka Shimbun in building a local community on The CUE media enterprise platform, built to support the media industry”.
Shizuoka Shimbun publishes a daily newspaper in print and is a leading source of news and information in the Shizuoka Prefecture. Along with Shizuoka Broadcasting System and other group companies it forms the Shizuoka Shimbun SBS Group.
The CUE platform from Stibo DX empowers multimedia hybrid publishers to improve planning, collaboration and distribution across all formats and channels, integrating workflows to eliminate tool fragmentation and reduce technological overhead. By connecting people, processes, and technology, the platform helps media organisations reduce operational costs, decrease time-to-publish and scale content delivery across various formats.
Stibo DX employs over 200 people and is part of the Stibo Software Group, a foundation-owned corporate entity established in 1794 in Aarhus, Denmark.
