New publisher video player bridges gap between social platforms and open web

EX.CO video player for publishers

EX.CO – The world’s leading publisher video technology platform EX.CO today launched a new vertical video player that is fully optimised for immersive mobile web viewing and also includes a version optimised for desktop.

Specifically engineered to play vertical video content with a 10:16 aspect ratio, EX.CO’s player has a first-of-its-kind, interactive, and intuitive UX inspired by the video experience on social platforms.

“Audiences today are consuming massive amounts of video content on social platforms like Meta, TikTok, and Twitch where they are accustomed to seeing vertical video everywhere,” said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO at EX.CO. “Publishers now have the tools to form a true end-to-end video strategy – both horizontal and vertical – to interact with their audiences in the most engaging format using the most appropriate tools.”

EX.CO’s new vertical video player for web environments is modelled after the video experience on various social platforms that audiences know and love. The player, which is now available to all publishers globally, is comparable to EX.CO’s horizontal player from a monetisation perspective and shows 17% more engagement than traditional horizontal players, on average.

Related

It allows users to consume a seamless feed of vertical video content without the need to rotate their phones for a better view. The player also includes familiar swiping gesture controls for maximum engagement so users can easily navigate between videos, bringing the user experience made popular by social apps.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

With 78% of all web traffic across EX.CO’s platform coming from mobile and the fact that nearly all mobile users hold their phones vertically, digital publishers have been eager to identify a vertical video solution that they can introduce on their owned and operated properties. EX.CO’s new player will also allow advertisers to reach new audiences with the same high-quality video ads they are producing for social platforms.

“Thanks to mobile-first audiences and social media, vertical video for the open web has arrived–-and publishers are in a perfect position to capitalize on it,” said Oren Regev, chief product officer at EX.CO. “Our new solution will allow publishers to create vertical video for the web and social simultaneously and then simply syndicate the content, thereby saving both time and money. This change has the potential to increase returns on both shoppable video and e-commerce ads.”

Find out more about the new EX.CO video player for publishers here.

EX.CO is the world’s leading publisher video technology platform empowering publishers to own their video strategy for maximum yield. Its AI-based solutions for video management, video monetisation, content automation, and video recommendation are trusted by some of the largest publishers globally including: The Arena Group, CBSi, Hearst, Nasdaq, Time, and VICE Media. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City with employees located around the world, EX.CO is backed by The Walt Disney Company, Saban Ventures, Viola Group, 83North, and Firstime Ventures.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog