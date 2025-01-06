How publishers can harness five key benefits of branded content

“Done right, branded content enables brands to cut through the clutter, build trust, and create meaningful connections.”
Future Media founder Ricky Sutton sets out the case for branded content in a new whitepaper report about how publishers can future-proof their ad revenue against ever-encroaching big tech platforms.
Sutton says: “It’s not about shouting louder, it’s about saying something worth hearing, and shifting from a defensive advertising mindset to one that proactively creates change.
“When you tell a story that really resonates, audiences don’t only pay attention, they engage. That means they remember, and they act.”
Branded content engages consumers in a fundamentally different way from conventional advertising, which tends to interrupt their experience.
While still designed to function as an ad, it’s tailored to fit seamlessly within the publisher’s format, delivered within their environment, and promoted by the publisher to create genuine advocacy.
Formats range from articles and product reviews to face-to-camera videos and podcast integrations. The common thread is that these pieces are crafted by publishers to enhance the consumer experience. This distinction means consumers actively engage with the content as part of their experience, rather than having their experience disrupted by an ad. In this way, branded content is uniquely opt-in.
The new report from Avid Collective sets out how publishers can capitalise on five key benefits of branded content.
The five key benefits for publishers
Active attention
Branded content consistently outperforms standard display ads in capturing active attention.
The longer your audience pays active attention, the more likely they are to build positive memory structures.
Trust
Publishers can use credibility to advocate for brands in ways that resonate with your readers, increasing brand favorability while maintaining your editorial integrity.
Relevance
By ensuring your content speaks to the audience’s needs and timing, publishers can drive stronger engagement and action.
Education
By delivering dense information in a well-structured way, publishers can shift perceptions and guide audiences toward desired actions.
Emotion
Emotive, human-centred stories resonate deeply with audiences and far surpass the effectiveness of intrusive ads.
Get the report
This new report from Avid Collective explains in more detail how, by harnessing these five benefits, publishers can elevate their branded content and secure a lasting edge in an increasingly fragmented and competitive media landscape.
As publishers excel in delivering these advantages, they build a competitive moat that safeguards their position and drives sustained growth.
Download Avid Collective’s new publisher whitepaper: “How Branded Content Can Future-Proof Publisher Revenue Against Big Tech”.
About Avid Collective
Avid Collective is building the global home of branded content, unlocking the true potential of branded content for publishers to make it a leading advertising channel.
Avid’s purpose-built ecosystem and end-to-end suite of publisher tools Avid PubSuite have been designed to raise the standard of the whole industry by reducing publisher management time by over 60% and significantly improving the client experience.
