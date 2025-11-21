Four ways publishers should respond to the generative AI shift

LLMs and AI agents are changing how users search for and consume information, and it’s having a major impact on digital media publications, their visibility, and their performance
“As AI reshapes how information is sourced and surfaced, the infrastructure behind your publishing platform matters more than ever,” said Big Bite CTO Jason Agnew.
“We work with some of the world’s biggest publishers, and we’ve found that quality managed hosting is invaluable as we build and optimise these sites, especially at a time when bots are heavily impacting site performance and how content is surfaced.”
Media companies are adapting to these changes by rethinking their content strategies and their digital infrastructure.
To ensure continued visibility, accurate measurement of content performance, and site stability as the digital media landscape evolves, publishers are turning to strategic technical partners to future-proof their digital architecture. Doing so will allow them to continue serving their human readers while simultaneously feeding the machines.
The following covers four ways media companies and publishers should respond to the shift toward generative AI.
1. Use scalable, cloud-based infrastructure to prioritise speed
Readers expect instant access to breaking stories, and site performance can make or break a media brand’s reputation. Traffic spikes from viral content or major news events can overwhelm traditional and self-hosted environments, leading to frustrating slowdowns or outages.
Scalable, cloud-based infrastructure helps prevent this by automatically adjusting to demand, ensuring your site remains fast and stable throughout high-traffic times.
Speed has also become a key factor in content visibility. AI-powered crawlers favor websites that deliver information efficiently, meaning performance has a direct impact on discoverability. For global publishers, high performance should extend across geographies. Proper caching and content delivery networks (CDNs) bring content physically closer to readers, minimizing lag.
The combination of auto-scaling cloud resources, intelligent caching, and edge delivery keeps load times low and reduces strain on backend systems, allowing editorial teams to maintain a consistent publishing cadence without worrying about technical slowdowns.
“WP Engine’s platform gives our brands a clear performance advantage: faster load times, improved reliability, and a seamless user experience. We now have the peace of mind to focus on what matters: driving forward our digital evolution,” said Charlotte Cijffers, chief digital officer at ITP Media Group.
To maintain top performance, it’s equally important to monitor what’s happening behind the scenes. Using application performance tools, technical teams can identify slow database queries, plugin conflicts, or theme inefficiencies before they impact readers.
For media companies seeking to scale globally while maintaining speed, reliability, and visibility, a managed hosting platform built on a modern cloud foundation can be the difference between keeping pace with the news cycle or falling behind.
2. Rethink SEO ssuccess metrics in favour of GEO
Deep visibility into content performance and engagement is key to optimisation, but with AI Overviews leading to a drastic drop in clicks, organisations must rethink how they define success.
Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO) is an emerging strategy that focuses on optimising content for visibility in LLMs in relation to specific user prompts. It’s becoming increasingly crucial at a time when keywords are not necessarily leading readers to your content.
If keyword volume no longer defines content success, how should publishers track their content performance? It’s all about asking the right questions:
- Is your content and brand showing up in AI responses?
- How often are you cited either directly or through 3rd party references?
- Is your direct traffic and referral traffic increasing?
One way forward is vectorising website content so that it can be retrieved semantically, not just by keywords. This structure allows AI systems to interpret meaning across the site, rather than scanning isolated pages.
Instead of publishing individual, isolated pieces of content, publishers can construct a connected, machine-readable foundation that positions their site as an authoritative voice on a topic, no matter how search continues to evolve.
3. Protect against malicious bots while allowing helpful crawlers
In 2024, bots accounted for 51% of total online traffic, according to a report by Imperva. As AI crawlers continue to multiply, publishers must focus resources on effective bot management to filter out harmful traffic while allowing legitimate search and AI bots to index content properly.
LLMs.txt files are one solution website owners can use to signal how they want LLMs to interact with their content. These files provide a way for site owners to offer guidance to AI crawlers consuming site content and restrict certain content from being consumed by bots.
Sites should also include ways to prioritise human traffic over bots, especially during traffic surges and high-traffic events. While bots are getting better at disguising themselves and new bots are popping up every day, firewalls can be configured to detect bots, block the bad ones, and feed the good ones with the information they need to boost your content.
4. Embrace AI-enhanced tools and workflows
AI is already redefining how publishers maintain and optimise their digital infrastructure, helping publishing teams move faster and personalise user experiences without sacrificing stability.
AI-driven plugin monitoring can automatically check for compatibility issues and optimise updates, eliminating the need for manual intervention. To increase reader engagement and session duration, AI-powered site search enables readers to find even more stories relevant to their interests.
When integrated responsibly, AI enhances both the reliability and intelligence of your publishing ecosystem. Teams spend less time configuring sites and more time focused on high-quality storytelling through nuanced content, and readers enjoy faster, more personalised experiences.
