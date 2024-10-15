Business and specialist titles opt for Flip-Pay to power paid content

Flip-Pay

Flip-Pay, a leader in content monetisation solutions for print and digital media, today announced partnerships across a range of industries and markets.

Fantasy sports platform dfsPro.ai, political news site Euractiv.com, classic car community Escuderia.com, and US business publication NH Business Review (NHBR.com) have all chosen to work with Flip-Pay to drive online registration and reader revenue.

This expansion showcases Flip-Pay’s flexibility to work across varied user cases, from sports betting and AI-driven tools to B2B political analysis and niche specialist communities.

From major publishing companies like Mediahuis to independent titles such as Escuderia, Flip-Pay’s suite of content monetisation platforms can scale to meet the specific needs of any publisher, regardless of size or focus.

Flip-pay’s latest deployments

Flip-Pay’s latest deployments exemplify the company’s strength in providing flexible, scalable solutions across industries:

Managing complex subscription strategies in fantasy sports market

Flip-Pay partnered with Heavy.com to launch a game-changing monthly subscription offering that brings the power of AI to DFS/Daily Fantasy Sports players. With a subscription model optimised by Flip-Pay’s advanced management tools, dfsPro brings cutting-edge technology such as a first-of-its-kind generative-AI research assistant to the fantasy sports market. This collaboration highlights Flip-Pay’s ability to manage complex subscription strategies in fast-moving, high-engagement verticals like sports and gaming.

Premium subscription plan for political news site

In partnership with Mediahuis, Flip-Pay facilitated the relaunch of Euractiv, a leading European political news platform.

With new premium subscription offerings, including Euractiv Pro for policy professionals and Euractiv+ for general readers, Flip-Pay’s flexible solutions helped Euractiv adopt a subscription business model that meets the needs of both B2B and B2C audiences. This demonstrates how Flip-Pay enables global publishers to monetise specialised content across various readership.

Registration and paywall for classic car publisher

Spanish-language classic car site Escuderia.com tapped into Flip-Pay’s expertise to implement a seamless registration and paywall, capturing reader information for targeted marketing.

The efficient setup allowed Escuderia to retain its unique voice while expanding its email list and maximising revenue potential. This project underscores Flip-Pay’s ability to support niche markets with customised, data-driven solutions that respect the specific requirements of each audience.

Integrated print/digital subscriptions platform for US business title

Flip-Pay partnered with Yankee Publishing, Inc. to enhance and provide additional subscription and content access offerings to respected American business magazine NH Business Review, providing a fully integrated platform that addresses both digital subscriptions and print delivery. This collaboration highlights Flip-Pay’s strength in working with established media brands, helping them modernise their operations while preserving their legacy.

Customisation is core to Flip-Pay

A key factor behind Flip-Pay’s success is its deep commitment to understanding each publisher’s unique needs and delivering tailored solutions that are both robust and easy to manage.

From advanced tools that handle subscription models to print delivery and single-copy sales, Flip-Pay offers flexibility that can adapt to future demands while ensuring ease of use for clients.

Flip-Pay’s recently announced market-leading product, NOVUM, plays a critical role in this approach, offering a scalable and customisable platform that has been well-received so far by media companies of all sizes.

Whether partnering with large corporations like Mediahuis or smaller independent publishers, Flip-Pay ensures that its technology meets the specific growth targets of each client, helping them stay competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Maximum revenue, minimum risk

At the heart of Flip-Pay’s strategy is a collaborative approach with its partners.

The company’s forward-thinking technology, combined with a commitment to delivering high-impact results, enables publishers to thrive in highly competitive markets.

Flip-Pay’s global success is driven by its ability to work with partners in a wide range of sectors, from e-commerce and education to gaming and government.

As digital content consumption continues to evolve, Flip-Pay remains dedicated to providing innovative, future-ready solutions that help media companies maximise revenue while minimising deployment risk.

About Flip-Pay

Based in Dublin (Ireland) with North American headquarters in New York City, Flip-Pay has been a leader in developing innovative, award-winning content monetisation solutions for publishers.

Find out more.

