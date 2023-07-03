View all newsletters
July 3, 2023

My London ‘365’ project reaches 2m page views in six months

The London 365 articles had an average of 11,376 page views per day.

By Clara Aberneithie

My London's London 365 homepage
My London's London 365 homepage

Reach’s news website for London has surpassed two million page views in six months for articles falling under its project aiming to visit one community in the city per day for a year.

My London launched its London 365 project on 1 January, aiming to ensure every “corner” of the city is represented in its coverage throughout the year.

Acting editor Chris Ballinger said: “We’ve already visited more than 180 neighbourhoods in every corner of London and found some absolutely brilliant stories from a woman who loves living in Forest Hill so much she’s had the initials FH tattooed on her body to the neighbourhood called ‘prison capital’ where inmates get free pizza from the local Domino’s when released.

“This project is helping us find out what’s great about different parts of the city and also what needs to be done to make life better for people living there.

“Our reporters are making valuable new contacts and with many of these articles, simply by visiting the neighbourhoods we’ve come across other really strong stories when chatting to people who we meet there.”

As of 29 June, stories written as part of the project had received an average of 11,376 page views per day. The peak came in February with 18,007 per day and 504,200 in total for the month.

This means the articles had generated a total of 2,036,300 by 28 June.

My London's acting head of content Sam Ormison said it was "clear our readers are really buying into London 365 and it's something we're all very proud of" at its halfway point.

Some of the articles picked out by the publisher as having unique angles were a Valentine's Day special visiting the area with the most single people and a look at the neighbourhood with the highest proportion of women.

The project's success has come despite My London being one of the Reach newsrooms hit by redundancies earlier this year as the publisher tackled a downturn in digital advertising and traffic coming from Facebook.

