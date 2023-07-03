My London ‘365’ project reaches 2m page views in six months

My London's London 365 homepage

Reach’s news website for London has surpassed two million page views in six months for articles falling under its project aiming to visit one community in the city per day for a year.

My London launched its London 365 project on 1 January, aiming to ensure every “corner” of the city is represented in its coverage throughout the year.

Acting editor Chris Ballinger said: “We’ve already visited more than 180 neighbourhoods in every corner of London and found some absolutely brilliant stories from a woman who loves living in Forest Hill so much she’s had the initials FH tattooed on her body to the neighbourhood called ‘prison capital’ where inmates get free pizza from the local Domino’s when released.

“This project is helping us find out what’s great about different parts of the city and also what needs to be done to make life better for people living there.

Related

“Our reporters are making valuable new contacts and with many of these articles, simply by visiting the neighbourhoods we’ve come across other really strong stories when chatting to people who we meet there.”

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

As of 29 June, stories written as part of the project had received an average of 11,376 page views per day. The peak came in February with 18,007 per day and 504,200 in total for the month.

This means the articles had generated a total of 2,036,300 by 28 June.

My London's acting head of content Sam Ormison said it was "clear our readers are really buying into London 365 and it's something we're all very proud of" at its halfway point.

Some of the articles picked out by the publisher as having unique angles were a Valentine's Day special visiting the area with the most single people and a look at the neighbourhood with the highest proportion of women.

The project's success has come despite My London being one of the Reach newsrooms hit by redundancies earlier this year as the publisher tackled a downturn in digital advertising and traffic coming from Facebook.

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog