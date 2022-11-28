British Journalism Awards 2022 News Provider of the Year finalists

British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year 2022 shortlist

Six media brands are in the running for this year’s British Journalism Awards News Provider of the Year prize.

The shortlist was arrived at after all 80 awards judges were invited to review the 15 news organisations who submitted entries for this award.

Last year’s winner, The Guardian, is in the running again as is the Financial Times, which previously won the award for an unprecedented three years in a row.

The judges were looking for the news organisation that has done the most to provide journalism that is both interesting to the public and in the public interest over the past year.

Related

The winner will be announced at the awards dinner at the Park Lane Hilton in London on 15 December, which is again being hosted by Jeremy Vine. Tickets for the dinner are available here.

Subscribe to our newsletters View all newsletters Never miss a story Press Gazette Sign up here Select and enter your email address Future of Media Weekly insight into the big strategic issues affecting the future of the news industry. Essential reading for media leaders every Thursday. Press Gazette Daily Your morning brew of news about the world of news from Press Gazette and elsewhere in the media. Sent at around 10am UK time. Future Of Media USA Our weekly does of strategic insight about the future of news media aimed at US readers. Marketing Matters A fortnightly update from the front-line of news and advertising. Aimed at marketers and those involved in the advertising industry. Your email address Job title Job title

Business owner/co-owner

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

Chairperson

Non-Exec Director

Other C-Suite

Managing Director

President/Partner

Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent

Director or equivalent

Group or Senior Manager

Head of Department/Function

Manager

Non-manager

Retired

Other Job title Business owner/co-owner CEO COO CFO CTO Chairperson Non-Exec Director Other C-Suite Managing Director President/Partner Senior Executive/SVP or Corporate VP or equivalent Director or equivalent Group or Senior Manager Head of Department/Function Manager Non-manager Retired Other Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the group privacy policy Thank you Thanks for subscribing. Close

The other shortlisted British Journalism Awards finalists for 2022 (and links to their work) can be viewed here.

There is no shortlist for Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin Award and the Public Service Award, which will all be announced on the night. The two Women in Journalism-backed prizes of Woman of the Year and the Georgina Henry Award for Digital Innovation will also be announced on the night.

News Provider of the Year shortlist for 2022 (with citations)

The Guardian: “The past year has been successful for The Guardian both journalistically and commercially and follows a six-year strategy to focus on being more global, digital and reader-funded. Guardian journalism has shaken governments, sparked inquiries, shaped public understanding of the biggest crises and caused policy changes, while increased funding from readers showed their support for title’s mission.”

Sky News: “Sky News has provided incisive coverage of the year’s biggest stories: war in Europe, a deepening cost of living crisis, political leaders who broke the law and the impact of climate change. When Stuart Ramsay and his team came under fire in Ukraine, cameraman Richie Mockler kept rolling and produced a harrowing account of the reality of war.”

Financial Times: “Russia’s war in Ukraine dominated 2022, changing the geopolitical landscape and sparking an energy crisis that has been felt acutely in the UK. The FT covered the war assiduously with insight into Vladimir Putin’s thinking from Moscow correspondents Max Seddon and Polina Ivanova. Guy Chazan, John Reed, Ben Hall and Ben Judah were among the many FT reporters filing incisive pieces from Ukraine in extraordinarily difficult circumstances.”

Daily Mirror: “When the Mirror’s political editor Pippa Crerar first revealed Boris Johnson had broken his own lockdown rules by attending a number of parties in Downing Street, Number 10 denied there were any parties and claimed the guidance had been followed at all times. Thanks to the Mirror’s tenacious reporting the truth was finally exposed. The Levelling Up Watch exposed the gap between government rhetoric and delivery and the title has been at the forefront of reporting on the cost of living crisis.”

Daily Mail: “The Daily Mail deployed huge resources to cover the war in Ukraine – and responded with action as well as words with the MailForce Ukraine Appeal, one of the most successful newspaper fundraising appeals in history. The Mail has invested in every area of the paper and print sales are now 30% ahead of its nearest rival. Impressive online growth has seen relaunched digital platform Mail+ reach 80,000 subscribers.”

The Times: “Times journalists demonstrated balance as they broke stories and reported on the meltdown in Boris Johnson’s government. Columnists like Matthew Parris, Daniel Finkelstein and William Hague gave readers insightful commentary and analysis of events leading up to and throughout the Tory leadership contest. Its agenda setting investigations included undercover exposes of an easy life at the DVLA while drivers faced unprecedented backlogs; Black Market Botox and the dangers it poses to the public; and Hermes couriers manhandling and throwing parcels in the run-up to Christmas, while mocking customers behind their backs.”

Email pged@pressgazette.co.uk to point out mistakes, provide story tips or send in a letter for publication on our "Letters Page" blog